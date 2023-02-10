TUMWATER — The Kalama Chinooks were playing real playoff basketball in a gymnasium far from home, Thursday night, and if you allowed yourself to get caught up in the moment it was easy to forget all about the struggles they’ve endured over the last several seasons.

This year, the ‘Nooks were different. It was obvious from the outset when they kept things respectable with Woodland in the 8-Mile War to open their season, and it was apparent in their 65-48 loss to Raymond in the 2B District IV girls basketball tournament at Black Hills High School.

The latest loss was a bookend on the season but the Chinooks were hardly defined by their defeats. One season removed from a winless campaign in Central 2B League play with just two wins overall, Kalama was competitive from the jump this time around. The ‘Nooks won nine games along the way and found themselves holding a lead in the second half of a tense game at the district tournament.

It was a long and memorable road from one destination to the other, but not all stories have happy endings. At least not in the traditional sense.

Leading 32-30 in the third quarter Kalama was playing some of its best basketball of the season. The Chinooks had overcome a 10-point deficit from early in the game to trail just 23-20 at halftime and they stayed hot out of the break.

Out of the break Kalama was feeling it, especially Reese Johnston. The freshman finished the game with 26 points, five steals and five rebounds. The Chinooks put up 18 points in the quarter, their highest output of the contest, and yet none of it would be nearly enough.

Once the Chinooks took their short-lived lead the Seagulls started matching every Kalama two-pointer or miss with three of their own thanks to a certified shooting clinic from Kassie Koski. Raymond’s freshman sharpshooter hit five three-pointers in the third quarter alone and added five more points in the fourth on her way to 20 for the game.

It was a display that beggars belief, especially considering Koski came into the second half scoreless and averaging just seven points per game.

“I don’t think it’s what went wrong for us, it’s more about what went right for them,” Kalama coach Amber Doerty said. “Our defense was pretty locked down. I don’t think we were giving them a lot more room.”

Still, that long range outburst propelled Raymond to 28 points in the quarter and a 13-point lead heading into the final eight minutes. The quick turn left everyone from Kalama shaking their collective heads at the season’s abrupt conclusion.

“Reese started hitting. We were looking inside to the post players and getting to the line,” coach Doerty said. “Sophie Given had some key shots and it was flowing better but they just started making way more than we did.”

Raymond’s Karsyn Freeman was a force throughout the contest putting up a game-high 27 points across all four quarters. That consistency combined with the Seagulls’ rough and tumble brand of basketball proved to be too much to overcome.

During the course of the contest the Chinooks saw post Jessica Meyer leave the game with an ankle injury. Meanwhile, senior Chloe Larsen was trying to deliver her version of Michael Jordan’s “flu-game” for Kalama but had her efforts thwarted when her glasses wound up broken in a scrum. She finished the game with four points and four rebounds.

Aubrey Doerty added eight points to Kalama’s tally with eight rebounds and three steals. Hannah Johnson chipped in five points in the loss.

The loss left Kalama with a sour taste in its mouth, but the bitterness is bound to subside with time. After all, the Chinooks nearly realized their wildest preseason dreams while managing to accomplish their definable goals.

“I never like to jinx myself at the beginning of the year, but yes, our goal was to get to Districts,” coach Doerty said. “I really, really wanted us to get a win but you can’t ask for anything more than playing all out and giving it their all and never giving up.”