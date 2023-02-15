CASTLE ROCK — After splitting the regular season series Ilwaco saw Raymond take the rubber match, Tuesday, in a 51-34 loss at the 2B District IV girls basketball tournament.

Ilwaco spent most of the season ranked in the state Top-10 by the Associated Press and wound up in a three-way tie for first place in the Pacific 2B League with Raymond and Forks. On Valentine’s Day, though, it was the Fishermen who were forced to endure the heartbreak that comes with a season’s end.

Still, the season marked a turning point back toward the heady waters of success that the Fishermen and their fans have come to expect over the years.

“Definitely not the way we wanted the season to end,” Ilwaco coach Ned Bittner said. “A huge turnaround from last year’s 7-14 season to 17-5 this season and a share of the Pacific League title.”

Ilwaco fell behind early against the Seagulls in their consolation bracket contest. Raymond led 18-3 to open the game and held a 15 point advantage after eight minutes. By halftime the Seagulls had pushed their lead out to 37-17 and the Fishermen were never able to keep up with the flock from north Pacific County.

Karsyn Freeman scored a game-high 30 points to lead Raymond. Kyndal Koski and Kassie Koski each added eight points for the Gulls

Ilwaco was led offensively by eighth grader Mikaila Warfield and her 15 points. Olivia McKinstry added seven points and Brooklyn Avalon posted five in the season-ending loss.

“(We’re) sending off five seniors who have been a huge asset to the program these past four years,” coach Bittner said. “They got a chance to play on the Spokane arena floor as freshmen and now were great mentors to the youngins on the team… Moving forward we have a good young squad coming back.”

Ilwaco’s seniors include McKinstry, Julianna Fleming, Ione Sheldon, Chloe Stringer and Zoey Zuern.