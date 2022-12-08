2B High School Girls Basketball: Freshman Dean helps Toutle Lake hold off Kalama

KALAMA — It took a freshman to settle Toutle Lake down.

As a 13-point lead evaporated in the face of a full-court press put on by Kalama over the entire fourth quarter, Toutle Lake turned to its freshman point guard Lainey Dean to compose the team and secure a 44-38 road victory in its Central 2B League opener.

Even Dean, who started for the Ducks as an eighth grader, wasn’t without her own mistakes down the stretch as Kalama inched to within one point at 36-35 with 3:15 to play after freshman Reese Johnston drilled a three-pointer from the corner. Yet, she was able to shrug off a few poor passes to break the press, work the clock and get to the foul line in the final minutes. More importantly, Dean made seven of eight free throws to ice the game for the Fighting Ducks.

“We definitely had to settle down," Dean said. "We were throwing way too many turnovers. I knew I just had to get those free throws in to get us back in it."

Dean finished with a team-high 17 points to go with 10 rebounds and four steals. She scored 10 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter alone. Dean’s sister, Kendal Dean, added 11 points on 4-for-13 shooting to go with eight rebounds.

The Chinooks trailed 34-21 just over a minute into the fourth quarter when their press harried the previously unflappable Ducks. Toutle Lake committed nine turnovers over a five-minute span and Kalama Johnston made big shot after big shot to bring her team almost all the way back.

Kalama finished the game with a shooting percentage well under 20 percent from the field, but the 5-foot-7 freshman Johnston found her stroke when it mattered. Johnston finished with 10 points, scoring eight in the fourth quarter to lead the Chinooks.

“I’ll give credit to Kalama. They were good in their press," Toutle Lake coach Daren Dean said. "That panic (you saw) was definitely accurate because we threw the ball away when we shouldn’t be. It’s something early in the season, the execution is always a little bit off it seems like. But we did correct it toward the end of the game and made good passes without throwing it away, and we finished the game. So I was proud of them for that.”

Both teams struggled mightily in the first half getting shots to fall. Toutle Lake fell behind 7-4 early, but surged in front in the second quarter on a pair of key three-point shots from freshmen Payton Thayer and Kendal Dean. Those shots put the Ducks ahead 16-12 at halftime.

In the pivotal third quarter, Kendal Dean made two field goals and Thayer completed a three-point play after notching a putback off an offensive rebound to help the Ducks build a 27-19 lead. Thayer chipped in nine points for Toutle Lake in the win.

In the end, it took everything the Ducks had to hold off the Chinooks.

“We did exactly what we wanted to offensively. We got open looks, we just did not knock them down,” said coach Dean. “Honestly, those missed opportunities almost came back to bite us.”

Though Kalama shot poorly from the field, its effort on the glass was exceptional all game. The Chinooks continually provided themselves with second and third chance opportunities throughout the game by controlling the offensive glass.

“I think we had a rough start at the beginning in the first half — just balls not dropping,” Kalama coach Amber Doerty said. “Some really good looks… if our free throws had gone in and a couple of those easy buckets, we definitely could have had it.”

Kalama finished 6-for-17 from the free-throw line. The team trailed by one point with just over three minutes to play before Toutle Lake found its bearings..

“The intensity as a team, they (showed) they want it and I’m excited for the next game,” added Doerty.

Aubrey Doerty finished with nine points and senior post Chloe Larsen chipped in six for the Chinooks.

Kalama (0-2) heads to Winlock on Friday for a league contest.

Toutle Lake (3-0) will return to league play Friday whe it hosts Napavine.