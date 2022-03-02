2B Girls State Basketball: Warden breaks free of Wahkiakum

SPOKANE — The Wahkiakum girls made their way to Spokane in style trading in the six-plus hour drive for a quick flight across the state where a limo was waiting for them, as is tradition for Mules’ teams that make it to the state tournament.

Through all that, the 10th-seeded Mules had an upset on their minds against No. 2 Warden in a loser-out game Wednesday at Spokane Arena. But despite a strong first half, the Mules couldn’t hang on to complete the upset and stay alive, falling to the Cougars 55-40.

Things went according to plan early on for Wahkiakum. The Mules focused on defense and slowed the Cougars’ offense in the first half, allowing them to take a 20-19 lead into the intermission.

“I think that they really struggled with our defense in the first half,” Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett said. “We were able to protect the paint and not have that easy outside look.”

The Mules were focused on slowing down Warden’s fearsome Madsen sisters — Jaryn and Lauryn — as well as Kiana Rios.

“We just played aggressive defense on those three and any time they got by us we had a helper there, so they struggled with it,” Garrett said.

But Wahkiakum’s first half successes faded quickly in the third quarter. The Cougars came out of the break and rattled off a 12-0 run to take a double-digit lead in the blink of an eye and forced Garrett to burn two timeouts in the first two and a half minutes of the half.

“We let them have a couple easy ones and they’re great shooters so you just can’t let them do that,” Garrett said. “They got behind us at times which is what they’re really good at. We just had a couple breakdowns.”

The Mules steadied on defense but the offense didn’t recover in the third, marking just six points and allowing the Cougars to take a 38-26 lead into the fourth.

“We struggled to score. They’re a good defensive team, they’re in your face,” Garrett said. “I think we were tired. I know we play seven, but it’s really five that are getting the majority of the minutes.”

The starting five for the Mules all clocked more than 28 minutes on the floor in Wednesday’s game, rarely giving them a chance to reset and refresh.

That allowed the Cougars to pounce on the tired Mules in the fourth, extending their lead as high as 19 as they closed out the game.

Courtney Carlson led Wahkiakum with 10 points and five rebounds while Miya Kerstetter and Megan Leitz each added nine points for the Mules.

Jaryn Madsen warmed up in the second half for Warden and finished with 17 points and 7 rebounds to lead all players in both categories.

Wahkiakum’s run to State wasn’t easy by any stretch of the imagination. They had to replace a large chunk of last season’s roster and had to replace the production of two college-level players in Jansi Merz and Paige Mace, but they still fought their way into the hunt in Spokane.

“I know how bad these five want it and how hard they work and how much time they put in, so I knew there was a chance,” Garrett said of his starting group. “But there were a lot of games early where I was like ‘Man, if we can get to Spokane that would be amazing with this group right now.’”

The starting five had the drive, but the Mules needed more bodies in order to field a full team. That’s where the reserves stepped in after being pulled straight from the high school hallways — and one out of middle school — in order to help fill out the roster.

“There’s not a ton of kids out there that are going to be able to be that unselfish and be able to see the big picture and help these kids live their dream,” Garrett said. “We’re extremely grateful to those three.”

At the end of the long run, Garrett reflected on the journey and the resiliency of this team, allowing him to enjoy a precious family moment in Spokane.

“I’m just thankful. I’m thankful for each and every one of them,” he said. “For me, selfishly, to be able to bring my two month old daughter down on that court, that’s a special moment that I’ll remember forever.”

Garrett also thanked the greater Cathlamet community. Though not all 621 residents could be in attendance, their generosity is a big part of the reason the Mules get to traverse across the state in style whenever the qualify for the big dance.

“That’s a testament to this community and how much they love and support their kids,” he said.

