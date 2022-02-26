2B Girls Regional Basketball: Wahkiakum Spokane-bound after rout of Tonasket

The Wahkiakum girls basketball team didn’t necessarily expect to be in the spot it found itself in Saturday, but the Mules took care of the job at hand in easy fashion, dominating Tonasket in a 59-40 win in a loser-out regional matchup at Mark Morris.

“Pressure’s a privilege; we always think that,” Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett said. “It’s a matter of if you’re willing to prepare hard. These girls prepared extremely hard this week as a team. They allowed each other to push each other. They got better, and it showed.”

The Mules, who more or less ran through the Central 2B League and spent nearly all of the season in the top five of the AP rankings, were coming off a fourth-place finish at the district tournament, losing two of their four matchups. That slid them down to No. 10 in the final seedings, putting them into win-or-go-home territory in the regional weekend.

“We kind of put the girls through the ringer in practice this week, did a lot of tough drills, and I thought they did a phenomenal job,” Garrett said. “I think we got a little better each day in practice, which was nice to see. We challenged them mentally and emotionally this week, and it was a little rough early on, but they responded really well as the week went on, they got more mentally tough. And I thought they translated that to the game great.”

Fewer than thirty-two minutes of game time later, the Mules fans got to get the ‘On to State’ chants rolling, as their side built up a massive lead and never came close to giving it back.

Wahkiakum’s preparation began translating early. The offense came out firing, knocking down three field goals in the opening minute of play. And after a brief spell of Tonasket matching the pace, the Mules found their defense, ending the quarter on a 15-6 run to jump out to a 25-10 lead after eight minutes.

And as the second quarter started, it only got worse for the Tigers. Reigha Niemeyer dropped in six points in an 8-2 run, and midway through the period, the Mules already had their lead up to 20 points.

Niemeyer finished with a game-high 24 points, going 5 for 8 from long range. Seventeen of those points came in the first half, to nearly match Tonasket’s 19 points herself.

“Man, she was aggressive, she was balanced, she was confident,” Garrett said. “When she plays balanced, she’s really hard to stop. Sometimes she gets a little ahead of herself, but when she figures that balance piece out, she’s tough.”

Two other Mules finished in double figures. Miya Kerstetter put in 14 points to go along with five rebounds, four steals, and three assists, while Emerald Niemela had a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double to lead Wahkiakum down low.

“We shot really well all week in practice, and it was nice to see it translate to the game,” Garrett said. “Nice to see those girls come out and play with confidence.”

Megan Leitz dished out a team-high eight assists and also scored four points of her own. As a group, the Mules had 14 steals and forced 22 turnovers, while distributing 21 assists on the other side of the court.

“I think this team, it’s really impressive to me how much they’ve been able to grow and improved with eight players,” Garrett said.

Wahkiakum started the third quarter as hot as it began the first two, with a 10-2 run working the lead to the cusp of 30 points. From there, the Mules went cold from the field, missing nearly everything to end the third and their first nine shots of the fourth, but the defense did the job to hold Tonasket in check, never letting the gap below 17 points.

The Mules will return to Spokane for the eighth consecutive postseason; the past two saw them take third in State. They'll open their run as an underdog this time, taking on No. 2 Warden on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

