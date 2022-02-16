2B Girls District Basketball: Wahkiakum watches one get away against Chief Leschi

KELSO — The Wahkiakum girls basketball team probably wished they lived a little farther from the freeway Tuesday night, or maybe that a rockslide could block their path home for a bit. Following a last-second 40-38 loss to Chief Leschi in the 2B District IV semifinals, nobody would fault the Mules for needing a little extra time to sort out their feelings.

But with a berth to the Regional round of the state tournament still hanging in the balance, Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett wasn’t going to give his players much more time than it takes to carve the corners of State Route 4 back to Cathlamet to let their daubers hang down.

“I know how bad these girls wanted to go out there and cut down some more nets and we were on track to do that, I thought,” Garrett said. “I told them I understand how they feel and they are more than welcome to feel sorry for themselves and be sad about it until we get off the bus. When we get off the bus at home it’s on to the next game. Our season’s not over.”

Wahkiakum came into the game attempting to make it to their fourth District title game in a row where they intended to complete the four-peat that the seniors had kept their eyes on for their entire high school careers. And for 31 minutes and 12 seconds of their semifinal game it appeared they’d be right back in the title tilt in order to defend those crowns.

The Mules jumped out a 6-0 lead to start the contest and never trailed in the game. It wasn’t until Tala Mitchell sank a breakaway layup as the buzzer sounded that Wahkiakum found itself on the wrong end of the score and at that point it was too late to do anything about it.

Chief Leschi trailed 18-9 at the intermission and then slowly started chipping away at the gap. A change in defensive scheme to a 1-3-1 zone, and an increase in intensity all the way around helped the Warriors win the third quarter 16-14, but beyond the points it was obvious that the momentum had shifted to the blue and yellow side.

“I thought the bigger problem for us was our defense,” Garrett said. “We had a lot of possessions where we just went away from our game plan and didn’t do our jobs. You saw the defense in the first half, when we were doing our job they couldn’t do anything.”

Only three Warriors scored in the game, with Ramona Gallegos scoring a game-high 18, Tala Mitchell adding 13 and Mylina Pluff dropping in 11. After scoring just two points in the first quarter and nine in the first half, the Warriors were a relative ball of fire after the break, outscoring Wahkiakum 31-22 in the final 16 minutes.

Still, Wahkiakum led by seven points heading into the fourth quarter and it was far from obvious that a comeback of such gut wrenching proportions was in the works.

But the Mules stayed cold in the fourth quarter, going a full four minutes before putting their first point on the board. And even then, it was just one point coming on a free throw after Emerald Niemala was fouled on a long range attempt. That freebie put the Mules up 33-30, before another quick bucket by the Warriors was answered with a three-pointer from Niemala that found its mark to push the Wahkiakum lead out to 36-32.

From there Chief Leschi continued to chip away, eventually tying the game up 38-38 on a bucket from the block by Mylina Pluff with just 48 seconds left in the game. After both teams traded fruitless possessions, Wahkiakum wound up with the ball in their control and short time on the clock. That’s when the Central 2B League MVP, Reigha Niemeyer, hoisted a three-pointer from the near corner as the Warrior defense rotated a step slower than usual.

If the ball finds the bottom of the net, Wahkiakum surely wins and everything that led up to that point would be forgotten. But it didn’t. Instead, the ball found iron and found its way into the hands of Chief Leschi guard Tala Mitchell who streaked the length of the court with four seconds to work with and the Mules already in the bonus and unable to foul.

When Mitchell lifted off from the middle of the key it seemed certain that the horn would sound before she got her shot off, but it didn’t. Instead, the ball kissed off the glass and through the net just in time for the buzzer to send the Chief Leschi fans into a state of delirium.

“I lost track of time a little bit and when we moved it over I honestly thought that Reigha in the corner for a wide open three was the best shot we were going to get so that’s 100% on me,” Garrett said. “I wish we could take that one back. We probably don’t want to shoot that one with eight seconds left in a tie ballgame.”

From his spot on the sideline the final play of the night was a surrealistic blur that beggared belief even in the moments after Mitchell had dropped the ball through the cylinder just before zeroes flashed on the clock.

“Like the whole gym probably, everyone got stuck staring at the ball and again didn’t stick to the game plan, but even when the ball was in the air on the pass I thought we were going to get the deflection,” Garrett said. “We were about one inch away from getting the deflection and sending this game into overtime.”

The win for the Warriors sets them up with a District championship tilt against Raymond on Saturday. That contest will be the first time that two Pacific League teams have met for the District title since 1988.

As for Wahkiakum, they’ll have just one day to think about what went right and fix what went wrong before bouncing back for a loser-out, winner-to-Regional game against Rainier on Thursday.

Emerald Niemela was one bright spot for the Mules, leading the team with nine points, ten rebounds and four steals.

“I thought Emmy played great, not only on the defensive end and rebounding but she hit some absolutely huge buckets for us,” Garrett said. “It was really nice to see her play with that confidence offensively.”

Niemeyer added eight points and three steals for Wahkiakum and Megan Leitz scored six points with five rebounds.

“There’s no guarantee that we’re going to Regionals right now so we’ve got to take care of business and it’s gotta be a quick turnaround,” Garrett said. “I think we’ll be capable of doing that but we’re definitely gonna have to get our heads on straight quickly or the season is going to be over faster than we want it to.”

Wahkiakum will face Rainier at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Castle Rock High School.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.