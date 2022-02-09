2B Girls District Basketball: Wahkiakum leaves Napavine behind, clinches Regional berth

With a spot to the district tournament semifinal on the line, along with a guaranteed trip to the Regional round of the State playoffs, the Mules came out Tuesday and spun their wheels on Joe Moses Court for the better part of the first half. But the girls from Cathlamet found another gear just in time to escape the Lumberdome with a 40-31 win over Napavine.

For the first 16 minutes of play, though, Wahkiakum looked like it was headed to the dark side of the bracket. Playing without Miya Kerstetter, who wrenched her ankle at open gym on Sunday and spent the game in assistant coach mode on the bench, the Mules came out and scored just 13 first-half points against a swarming Tiger defense.

“I thought we rushed our shots. I liked our shot selection, I just didn’t like our finish,” Wahkiakum coach, and Central 2B League coach of the year, Rob Garrett said.

A physical first half that saw players from both sides hitting the floor with regularity ended on a contested half court attempt by Courtney Carlson that came up short of the iron and elicited a cascade of jeers from the Mules bench when no foul was called.

Trailing 17-13 as they headed to the locker room past a hostile Napavine crowd, Garrett wondered if his team had a comeback in them, even as he traded verbal spars with those orange-clade Tiger faithful.

“We were playing without Miya, one of our starting five, and that’s been big for us all year. When one of our starting five is out we’ve really struggled,” Garrett said.

Turns out, a little fuel in the tank and some external spark was all the Mules needed to get their wagon moving toward a win.

Out of the intermission Wahkiakum started chipping away at the deficit almost immediately. A Megan Leitz buried a 3-pointer with 1:40 left in the third quarter tied the game at 25-25 and then a corner three-ball from Amira Abdul-Kariem as time expired on the period gave the Mules their first lead since 3-0.

“Amira’s three, man, that was a huge turning point in the game. I told them, ‘You guys don’t have to do much offensively, but if we can knock down one or two that’s going to be a momentum changer. You saw how the team reacted,” Garrett said. “I thought Bailey (McKinley) and Amira just played awesome tonight. They excelled at their role.”

Abdul finished with four points, one assist and one steal coming off the bench to spell C2BL co-MVP Reigha Niemeyer and McKinley pulled down six rebounds while pocketing a steal.

That sort of production also caught the eye of Niemeyer as she hurtled herself up and down and across the court in pursuit of every loose ball within driving distance.

“Amira, she stepped up a lot on defense and on offense,” Niemeyer said. “It’s just all confidence. She hits (that shot) every day in practice.”

With the lead finally back on its side and fouls to give Wahkiakum cranked up the defensive pressure, harassing Napavine for three-quarters of the court, putting some punch behind their fouls when the opportunity presented itself, and holding Napavine to just four points over the final eight minutes.

Grace Gall and Hayden Kaut both scored five points to lead the Tigers. Gall also pulled down 10 rebounds.

“Napavine, their strength is they’re going to run you like crazy and make you work your butts off, and they did that tonight so hats off to them,” Garrett said. “I was really happy with our girls. I thought they really kept their composure. I thought we struggled with that a little bit in the first half. In the second half I thought we settled down a lot, relaxed, kind of got into the game and just let it flow.”

That flow led to a double-double for Emerald Niemala with a game-high 14 points and ten rebounds, while Niemeyer notched 13 points and six rebounds. Courtney Carlson added six points and three assists in the win.

“We came out knowing that this half we’d hit our shots,” Niemeyer said. “We focused a little more on running each play, a little more on talking, and more on just being calm because we were kind of rushing everything.”

Niemeyer added the Mules don’t intend on letting anything stop them this season in their quest to defend their District title.

“That’s our goal, as the underdogs,” Niemeyer said.

It may seem contradictory to be defending District champs and underdogs all at once, but it makes all the sense in the world to the Mules after losing six players from last year’s team, including league MVP Jansi Merz and current LCC point guard Paige Mace.

“Without Miya, especially, we’re really feeling like we are underdogs,” Garrett said. “We’ve got a lot to prove and I don’t know if anyone has ever won the District title four years in a row (with their names) on the trophy.”

The win gives Wahkiakum a guaranteed berth to the Regional round of the State playoffs as well as a spot in next week’s District semifinal where they will play Chief Leschi. On Tuesday, the Warriors upset Adna up north to set up the penultimate District meeting.

It’s a matchup that the Mules are not sorry to see.

“I love Chris (Bannish) and I love Adna but unfortunately for them Chief Leschi is a better matchup for us. I think Adna just provides too many people for us to guard right now,” Garrett said. “Chief Leschi has some studs so they’re not going to be an easy matchup by any means…I will take my stud defenders against a stud offensive player any day.”

With one week between winners’ side playoff games, the Mules are hopeful they’ll be able to add Kerstetter and her sharpshooting back to their potent mix.

“She’s going to have her foot in an ice bucket all day, every day,” Garrett said.

Wahkiakum will play Chief Leschi at Kelso High School next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.