2B Girls District Basketball: Wahkiakum comes up short against Adna in 3rd place game

CHEHALIS — A loss on Saturday was never going to be the end of the world for the Wahkiakum girls basketball team, but for a team that’s used to running the table at the district tournament a fourth place finish feels like a kick in the guts.

The Mules started slow against Adna in the District third place game at W.F. West High School but put together a methodical comeback before watching it slip away in the final seconds of a 43-42 loss.

After knotting the game at 42-42 and then getting a defensive rebound off of a rare misfire from long range by Adna’s Brooklyn Loose, Wahkiakum turned the ball over with ten seconds on the clock. After an Adna timeout, Kaylin Todd drove toward the right block and picked up a foul on her way to the hoop with 3.7 seconds left in regulation. Todd knocked down the second of her freebies at the stripe to give the Pirates their one-point lead.

Following a Wahkiakum timeout Courtney Carlson wound up with the ball near Mules bench and let go of a desperation three-point attempt on the run that appeared to draw contact from the defender. But when the shot went awry and no whistles blew there was nothing left for Wahkiakum to do but shake its collective head and wonder what if?

“I thought it was pretty obvious, and the most frustrating thing to me is that none of the officials were watching the ball,” Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett said. “I don’t understand how you can’t watch the ball on the last play with 3.7 seconds on the clock.”

Adna’s Karlee VonMooos led all scorers with 15 points and Faith Wellander added 11 for the Pirates.

After falling behind 9-5 in the first quarter Wahkiakum started its comeback almost immediately in the second, sparking a fierce reaction from Adna coach, and former Lower Columbia College point guard, Chris Bannish.

Even after that get together for the Pirates the Mules still kept coming, setting up Reigha Niemeyer to hit a corner three-pointer with 30 second left in the half. But with short time Todd answered right back with a long ball of her own to send the Mules to the locker room down by three.

Emerald Niemela led Wahkiakum with 13 points and Niemeyer added 10. Megan Leitz and Miya Kerstetter finished with 9 and 8, respectively.

But all of that just wasn’t enough to grab the third seed out of the district.

“In the last minute of the game we did a lot of standing around on offense. You can’t have three turnovers in the last minute of the game and you can’t give up five offensive rebounds in the last minutes of the game and expect to win a tight game. It’s just not going to happen,” Garrett said. “The officiating thing was really, really frustrating but that’s on us. We should have never put the ball back in their hands and we should have executed better."

The loss puts the Mules in a likely loser-out scenario in the Regional round of the state tournament. A win in that game would send the Mules to Elite-Eight in Spokane but a loss would leave Wahkiakum with a bitter taste in its mouth after the Sweet-16.

“It’s going to sting today but you’ve got to flush it. Our goal after that semifinal (loss) was simple; make it back to Spokane,” Garrett said. “That goal is still in front of us. This game hurts but our goal is still there and it’s do-or-die time now.”

Wahkiakum will find out their draw for their Regional game on Sunday.

