2B Girls District Basketball Roundup: Wahkiakum blows the breaks off Stevenson

CATHLAMET — The Wahkiakum girls basketball team kicked it into a whole new gear to open the postseason, demolishing Stevenson 75-13 in the first round of the 2B District IV tournament Friday.

“It’s hard as a spectator to judge how a team plays in a blowout sometimes, but when you’re in it you know and everyone on the team could tell tonight was just different,” Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett said. “We worked at doing all of the little things.” The girls were able to let mistakes go instantly and move onto the next play. We were great teammates, and had phenomenal energy on the bench and on the floor.”

Nine of the Bulldogs’ points came in the first quarter. After that, the Mules allowed just one field goal the rest of the game, with Stevenson managing a lonesome point in both the second and third periods.

Junior Reigha Niemeyer exploded for 30 points, going 5 for 8 from beyond the arc and 5 for 5 from the free-throw line. She also led the Mules with seven steals, racked up eight rebounds, had five assists, and only turned the ball over once — which she immediately followed by drawing a charge to get it right back.

“Reigha had a great game tonight,” Garrett said. “She was working so hard on both ends she had to be taken out multiple times just to catch her breath and it paid off across the board.”

Courtney Carlson put up 14 points to outscore the Bulldogs as well, and Miya Kerstetter had 13 to match them. Emerald Niemela posted a 12-point, 13-rebound double-double.

As a team, Wahkiakum’s defense came away with 25 steals.

The Mules will move onto the second round of the district tournament with a full head of steam; they’ll meet up with Napavine in Longview for a Tuesday night showdown at the Lumberdome.

“In my mind tonight was a turning point for us, we were able to focus on the bigger goal rather than ourselves,” Garrett said. “If we continue to do that, there is no doubt in my mind we can make our goals for this season come true.”

Fowl trouble in Forks dooms Winlock

FORKS — The Winlock girls basketball team went to the land morning shade Saturday and couldn’t wake up in time to catch a win in their opening contest of the 2B District IV Tournament, falling to Forks 59-55 and putting their season on the brink..

The Cardinals’ leading lady, Addison Hall, wound up in foul trouble early and was forced to sit for extended periods after picking up her fourth personal infraction early in the second quarter.

“We couldn’t play any of the normal junk defenses that we normally play,” Winlock coach Dracy McCoy said. “That hurt. It really changed the dynamics of the game.”

That loss of Hall at the top, and everywhere else for that matter, resulted in a general stagnation on the offensive end, and a rash of turnovers in particular. As a result, the Cardinals trailed 28-23 at the intermission.

Keira Johnson led Forks with a game-high 28 points.

With Hall back in action in the third quarter and drawing attention from the Spartans’ defense, Winlock went off for 19 points and cut its deficit by four.

“She just had to play smart on the defensive end,” McCoy said.

That passivity led to Hall scoring just nine points in the loss. Charlie Carper and Kindyl Kelly did their best to fill the void by scoring 16 and 15 points, respectively.

“The girls fought and came back,” McCoy said. “Charlie Carper had eight steals, the majority of which were in the fourth quarter stretch.”

Winlock will play Morton-White Pass at 6 p.m., Tuesday, at Black Hills in a loser-out game.

Riverhawks falter late against Chief Leschi

PUYALLUP — The Toledo girls basketball team took Chief Leschi to the brink Saturday but collapsed down the stretch in a 45-39 loss to open their slate in the 2B District IV playoffs.

The Riverhawks held a 36-33 lead entering the fourth quarter only to be outscored 12-3 over the final eight minutes. During that fateful stretch Greenlee Clark was forced to the Toledo bench by foul trouble and the Warriors went into overdrive.

“Their press bothered us,” Toledo coach Randy Wood said. “We had a tough time getting the ball past half court for a little bit.”

Clark still led Toledo with 19 points, but the visitors needed at least six more to stay out of the losers bracket. Taylor Langhaim added five points and a team-high five rebounds for the Riverhawks.

“I was happy with our shooting. We made 6-of-15 from three, which is about 40 percent, so I was pretty happy with that,” Wood said. “The problem was we just didn’t get enough shots up.”

Tala Mitchell led Chief Leschi with 19 points.

Toledo will now have to win to stay alive in the playoffs. That do-or-die road begins on Tuesday against North Beach at 6 p.m. in Rochester.

“Real high stakes now,” Wood said. “We talked about eliminating some of those mistakes we’ve been making and keep plowing ahead.”

Gardner, Seagulls plant Ducks deep

RAYMOND — The Ducks didn’t have much of a fighting chance Saturday in a 78-24 loss to Raymond in the opening round of the District IV 2B girls basketball tournament.

“There’s a reason they've been ranked number one all season,” Toutle Lake coach Daren Dean said.

The Seagulls put up 23 first-quarter points and matched that tally in the third to stake out a comfortable lead. Raymond’s defense was also operating properly, holding Toutle Lake to just two points in the second quarter and only a dozen more the rest of the way.

Kyra Gardner scored a game-high 30 points for the Seagulls. Karsyn Freeman added 18 in the win.

“She's an all-around good player,” Dean said of Gardner. “She passes well. Rebounds well. Plays defense well, and of course everyone knows she can shoot the ball.”

Payton Thayer led Toutle Lake with 11 points and Jordyn Grabenhorst added eight.

The loss puts the Ducks on the loser-out side of the bracket with a date against South Bend set for 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, at Black Hills.

