2B Girls District Basketball: Toledo hacksaws Hyaks to stay alive

ROCHESTER — A stingy defensive performance put Toledo in position to play another day, Tuesday, as they ran away from North Beach 37-19 in a District IV girls basketball tournament loser-out contest at Rochester High School.

The Riverhawks held the Hyaks scoreless in the first quarter and gave up just five points before halftime but only held a ten point lead due to persistent shooting difficulties on the offensive end.

“I was happy with our defensive performance. Zero points in the first quarter is obviously pretty good,” Toledo coach Randy Wood said. “Postgame was pretty much talking about picking up the intensity a little bit and shooting better. I know we can shoot better.”

The third quarter was a sight for sore eyes as the Riverhawks put up 13 points to extend their lead to twenty. Greenlee Clark led Toledo with eight points while Rose Dillon and Vanesa Rodrigues added seven points each.

“We just wanted to come out and continue to move the ball well and continue to look for open shots,” Wood said. “We had a chance to get everybody in tonight and everybody contributed.”

Taylor Langhaim put up six points for Toledo while patrolling the paint on defense.

Mady Eang and Skyler Langston led North Beach with seven points each.

The win extends Toledo’s season by at least two days as they prepare to play Rainier (Wash.) at Rochester on Thursday at 6 p.m. in another win-or-go-home affair.

“We’ve just got to continue to work,” Wood said. “This is the time of year where you’ve just got to survive and advance and that’s what we did today.”

Ducks stay alive with big win over Benders

Olympia — Toutle Lake will live to hoop another day after defeating South Bend 58-30 in a loser-out game at Black Hills High School in the 2B District IV basketball tournament.

The Fighting Ducks had the hot hand from the start, dropping 18 points in the first quarter on their way to a 29-14 lead at halftime.

“The girls came out and played really good in that first quarter. Jordyn (Grabenhorst) got us off to a great start right off the bat and we just held it the whole time,” Toutle Lake coach Daren Dean said.

Grabenhorst led all scorers with 18 points.

Toutle Lake held South Bend under ten points in three quarters, allowing a high of ten points in the third.

“We pressured them a little bit and got them to turn the ball over and capitalized on that,” Dean said.

Lainey Dean added nine points for the Ducks. Kendal Dean added six while Jasmine Smith, Haileigh Cooper and Payton Thayer scored five each.

“We got in some foul trouble and the bench came in and kept the intensity up,” Dean said. “I was really proud of the effort as a team.”

After dropping their first game of the tournament and falling into the do-or-die side of the bracket Dean prodded his team to dust themselves off quickly in order to keep their season going. After grabbing their first postseason win, Dean had a different message for his charges.

“Enjoy it. Especially the seniors. This is their last time playing through the district tournament and so they need to enjoy it,”

Toutle Lake will be back at it again on Thursday against Adna at Black Hills High School in another loser-out game.

Winlock takes T-Wolves to the woodshed

OLYMPIA — The Winlock girls basketball team put a little starch in their laundry Tuesday with a must-have 62-25 win over Morton-White Pass at Black Hills High School in the 2B District IV Tournament.

After losing their tournament opener at Forks on Saturday the Cardinals had to get on the right side of things quickly if they wanted to take the court again this season. A twenty point first quarter and a 38-8 lead at the intermission was just what the doctor ordered.

Winlock knocked down 24-of-62 shots from inside the arc to put the offense in motion.

Addison Hall posted a double-double with a game-high 18 points to go with 11 points, six assists and four steals. Charlie Carper and Madison Vigre were also stacking their stats with 15 points and 18 rebounds, and 15 points and 10 rebounds, to their names respectively.

Winlock extended their lead in the second half even as they emptied the bench to get as many players some postseason experience as possible.

“Several players were able to get some playing time,” Winlock coach Dracy McCoy said. “Natalie Cardenas played solid minutes and Raen Yarborough and Mariah Pacho scored their first baskets in District play.”

Winlock will be back in the frying pan in a loser-out game against Napavine at Black Hills, Thursday, at 6 p.m.

Ilwaco puts Bulldogs down quick

ROCHESTER — The Ilwaco girls basketball team let their fans give their fingernails a rest Tuesday by blowing Stevenson out of the water with a 56-22 win at Rochester High School in the bottom half of the 2B District IV basketball tournament.

The Fishermen held the Bulldogs to just six points in the first half and put up 24 of their own in order to put the Ilwaco faithful at ease. A 32-point second half had the Ilwaco fans breathing easy through their masks long before the final buzzer.

Olivia McKinstry led Ilawco with a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double. Julianna Fleming just missed a double-double of her own with nine points and ten rebounds, while Zoey Zuern netted a game-high 14 points in the win.

“(It) was good to get going and play good enough to move forward to play again,” Ilwaco coach Ned Bittner said. “This team has been up and down all season and pushing to play well when the District tourney starts.”

With two District games under their waistbands now the Fishermen are feeling like they’ve got what it takes to advance to the Regional round. But they know it won’t be easy.

“(We’re) playing a familiar team in Forks on Thursday to stay alive. Should be a battle!” Bittner said.

Ilwaco will face the Spartans at Rochester on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in a win-or-go-home game.

