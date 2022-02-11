2B Girls District Basketball (Rochester edition): Toledo’s run ends with loss to Rainier

ROCHESTER — It wasn’t supposed to end this way for the Toledo girls basketball team. For a group of girls that’s been a part of so much success in red and black it seemed like their final chapter would include a round of redemption, or a valiant comeback in the face of certain defeat.

On Thursday, though, the basketball gods must have forgotten that Toledo switched mascots this year because their prayers went unanswered in a 53-38 season-ending loss to Rainier, Wash., in the 2B District IV Tournament.

Early on in the contest it looked as if the Riverhawks might be able to find a way around the Mountaineers by committing to a rugged brand of basketball that had an undersized Rainier team on its heels for two quarters. Employing sharp elbows and active hands, Toledo took a 9-6 lead after one quarter, but after scoring just three points in the second quarter they trailed 14-12 at the intermission.

“The defense on both ends of the floor was pretty good there,” Toledo coach Randy Wood said.

But that tempo wasn’t long for this world out of the break as the Mounties reconfigured their offense to keep the ball away from the meat in the middle of the Toledo defense in favor of an outside-in approach. Faith Boesch was the primary beneficiary of Rainier’s new approach, knocking down four of her seven 3-pointers in the game in the third quarter. That outburst led to 20 points in the quarter as the Mountaineers stretched their lead to 11 entering the fourth.

“They were setting multiple screens for (Boesch) and we weren’t switching the good enough and she’s got a good release so you’ve got to get to her quick because she’s got a quick release,” Wood said. “We tried to focus on her and we still lost her quite a few times in that third quarter and she made us pay.”

Boesch would finish with a game-high tally of 24 points.

“I burned all my timeouts trying to stop all that momentum,” Wood said.

Having become accustomed to winning over the course of their careers, the Toledo girls were in no mood to concede defeat and came out swinging in the fourth quarter. After Rose Dillon chased a three-pointer early in the frame the Riverhawks backed it up with a defensive stop, and then another, and another. The only problem was that they couldn’t get the ball to fall on their end to make those stops count.

Eventually, the Riverhawks had to resort to fouling to stop the clock which led to multiple starters fouling out and ending their season in tears on the bench. Dillon hit another three-pointer in the quarter on the way to a team-high 12 point performance, but it wasn’t enough.

Bryn Beckman scored 13 points for Rainier, including eight fourth quarter free throws that helped to keep Toledo at arm’s length.

Greenlee Clark added 11 points for Toledo and Ryah Stanley dropped in eight.

The loss ends the season for Toledo, and ends the prep careers of seniors Dillon, Clark, Vanesa Rodriguez and Taylor Langhaim.

“That’s a really good group. I’ve been with them for five years now and I’m gonna miss them a lot,” Wood said. “You can see by the way those girls work out there, how hard they work, that they’re going to be successful no matter what they do in life.”

That sort of workman’s approach is something that Wood hopes has rubbed off on the players who will be back to suit up in red and black in the years to come.

“Hopefully that does translate. Hopefully the younger kids can see the work that those girls put in and they can bring that the next few years,” Wood said before turning his attention back to the seniors who were hugging their way through tearful goodbyes.

“I just want to congratulate those seniors. They had a good four year run. They went to State a couple of times and obviously made District every year,” Wood said. “It was a joy to coach those girls.”

Spartans stick a fork in Fishermen’s season

The Ilwaco girls basketball team was suffering from a fit of tears Thursday following a 67-36 season-ending loss at the hands of their Pacific 2B League foes from Forks in the 2B District IV girls basketball tournament. Fishermen coach Ned Bittner was there to dole out every hug and lift every chin as they prepared to leave the court for the final time this season.

Then Bittner turned to the media and said what he’ll begin telling his players at their next open gym.

“There’s really no need for them to be crying,” Bittner said. “There’s not a senior in the group. They’re all going to be back.”

The excitement in Bittner’s voice was palpable even through drape of the day’s disappointment that saw the Fishermen miss the Regional round of the State tournament for the first time in eight years. From his vantage point this season was not a lost cause or a failure. It was a test run for a group that had never taken the boat out beyond the bar by

“This group is coming behind and trying to carry the torch of the last eight successful years that we’ve had,” Bittner said. “And them knowing that, ‘Hey, we’re not doing as well as these other girls.’ Or they feel like they’ve let the program down or the other girls down. But that’s the passion that you try to pass down by inviting them when they’re freshman to come over to the State Tournament. That’s what you want to see.”

While next year may very well prove to be their year, Thursday was most certainly not their day as Forks held Ilwaco under ten points in all but the fourth quarter while blistering the net for no fewer than 15 points in any quarter on their end. The Spartans employed a full court press after every made basket and made a living off of steals that led to easy buckets in transition.

Kiera Johnson led the Spartans with a game-high 27 points. Forks led by seven after one, 18 at the intermission, and 30 after three but still, the Fishermen kept fighting.

“It just didn’t seem to go our way tonight in many ways. It was a super physical game,” Bittner said. “When I called that last timeout I said don’t get too physical but protect yourself.”

That bruising style of play has become an expectation in the Highway 101 series between teams from opposite ends of the ends of the same edge of the world.

“The last time we played them there was blood on the floor and a stoppage of the game a couple of times,” Bittner said. “For some reason that must be our new foe, league foe, and you know it’s going to be a physical, aggressive game.”

Olivia McKinstry put several Spartans on their backs and out of the game for a spell just by bulldozing the lane and anything standing in her path. The junior forward finished with a team-high 15 points and 14 rebounds. Ione Sheldon added 10 points and Julie Fleming pulled down 12 rebounds.

“Our Achilles heel all year has been an inability to make some gimmes and make some free throws and we went a long stretch without doing that,” Bittner said. “But at least we don’t have to say any goodbyes and you know when you walk out of that door that the next season starts.”

Last season Ilwaco leaned heavily on P2BL MVP Erika Glenn, a player who could do all things and do them well. That left this year’s crew of Fishermen lacking the experience needed to take over games when it counts but Bittner says he saw the team mature before his eyes over the course of the season.

“You lose a kid like Erika Glenn the prior year where she did everything for us and it was very evident for us and now it falls on the laps of these girls. It was very evident when we started the season,” Bittner said. “Now we’ve just got to fine tune some things and when we start up summer ball again be ready to go. Now there will probably be a sense of urgency where now we’re senior loaded and now it’s time to play consistent all year.”

