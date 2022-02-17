2B Girls District Basketball: Niemeyer, Wahkiakum heat up from 3, down Mounties

CASTLE ROCK — All it took was a little confidence.

After a tough 40-38 loss at the hands of Chief Leschi in the 2B District IV semifinals, Reigha Niemeyer and Wahkiakum responded in a big way by shooting lights out from deep to down Rainier (Wash.) 60-38 and officially punch their ticket to the Regional round of the state tournament.

Niemeyer and the Mules came out firing on offense. After a three from the Mountaineers to open the game, the Mules finished the first quarter on a 21-3 run to take a 15-point lead after a quarter.

The Mules hit four threes in the quarter to build the lead, with Niemeyer knocking down two of them. The Mules continued to take control in the second quarter and Niemeyer stayed hot from beyond the arc. She nailed three more deep balls, giving her five first-half threes and 21 points as the Mules took a 39-18 lead into the locker room to put the game out of reach.

Niemeyer finished the night with a game-high 26 points thanks in large part to six makes from 3-point range.

To Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett, the downpour of threes wasn’t a surprise. He’s seen the work Niemeyer has put in behind the scenes alongside Megan Leitz.

“Reigha and Megs especially, I think they make 10 threes from every spot before they leave the gym,” Garrett said. “Not to mention all the threes we shoot in practice. They just trusted their preparation tonight. Confidence is something that’s fragile if you will, but it comes from all the work you do in the gym by yourself.”

Garrett spoke about that confidence, along with a short memory, in his pregame talk after the heartbreaker at the hands of Chief Leschi.

“The girls put in a ton of time and I just told them in the locker room, ‘Guys, you’ve got to learn to let the last shot go and you’ve got to trust all the work that you’ve put in,’” Garrett said. “They finally were able to do that, which was great.”

As if the performance on the floor didn’t show that the players took those words to heart, Niemeyer would tell you herself.

“We just had to know that all the time we put in that it would show eventually,” she said. “So we just kind of all knew it was our time to show what we’ve been doing in the gym and working on.”

They did just that. As a team, the Mules knocked down 12 deep balls on 29 attempts (41%). Niemeyer accounted for half of those makes while Courtney Carlson and Miya Kerstetter both knocked down two of their own on the night.

Though Niemeyer said she was feeling it early, she got a sense that her teammates were on the mark too.

“I think everybody on the team was kind of feeling it early on,” she said. “We had the confidence and it was there.”

The Mules were able to get those open looks by playing under control on offense and waiting for those openings to present themselves. Once they did, they were quick to strike.

“I thought we were patient, but aggressive, which is something we’ve been working on,” Garrett said. “Often times when we play calm we also start to play lazy and we don’t want that, obviously. I just thought the girls did a great job. Everything we’ve been working on kind of came to fruition tonight.”

Emerald Niemela finished with a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds to compliment Niemeyer’s scoring outburst. Kerstetter and Carlson both added eight points as did Carlson. Carlson also served up nine assists and coughed up a single turnover, catching the eye of her coach.

“I thought that she did a really good job of getting her teammates great looks, which is something we work on," Garrett said. "We want to hit them in their pocket and Courtney did a really good job of hitting them in the pocket tonight."

The win puts Wahkiakum into the State round-of-16 with one game left to play in Districts. Although they didn’t reach their goal of being the top team at Districts for a fourth consecutive season, the Mules have their eyes set on the future.

“It’s awesome,” Garrett said of the Regional berth. “We talked about our big goal, which was to win the District title, there’s no doubt about it. Unfortunately, that’s gone now but you’ve got to refocus…you’re not always going to hit that goal or whatever it is you’re trying to accomplish. When that happens, it’s OK. Refocus. New goal.”

That new goal is one they’ve also had their eyes set on from the jump this season — getting to State.

“(The goal is) to get back to Spokane and be a participant on the Spokane arena floor because that’s a special, special place to play,” Garrett said.

Before heading off for Regionals, the Mules have a date with Adna at 1 p.m. on Saturday at W.F. West. The Pirates took the only regular season matchup between the two Central 2B League foes 49-39, but the Mules were playing without Leitz on the floor.

“We’re hoping it will be a different game,” Garrett said. “We’re really looking forward to that opportunity to go get a little redemption.”

