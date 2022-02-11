2B Girls District Basketball (Black Hills edition): Napavine narrowly edges Winlock, ends Cardinals’ season

TUMWATER — Winlock had plenty of opportunities on Thursday night. Facing elimination in the 2B District IV Tournament the Cardinals held the lead late in a defensive battle, but they couldn’t find a much-needed bucket late in the game and fell to Napavine 40-36 to end their season at Black Hills High School.

The Cardinals led most of the night after breaking away from the Tigers with a 13-0 run to start the second quarter by holding the Tigers scoreless for more than six minutes. But the Tigers were able to claw back within four down by halftime, trailing 23-19.

Both teams struggled to score in the third, keeping things tight into the fourth quarter. With a slim lead late, the Cardinals noticeably tried to slow things down as Addison Hall dribbled down the shot clock before the Cardinals tried to get last second shots as time ran down and milking as much of the clock as possible.

But the Cardinals struggled to find good looks near the end of the shot clock, and even when they did they couldn’t find the net.

“We had the lead so the game plan was to slow the game down and take those last second shots, but unfortunately they didn’t fall at the end,” Winlock coach Dracy McCoy said.

Napavine took advantage of the Cardinals’ shot-making struggles, and managed to take a 37-36 lead with 26.5 seconds left on a three-pointer from Natalya Marshall.

The Cardinals were multiple fouls shy of the bonus, so when they couldn’t get a shot to fall out of a timeout they were forced to foul several times as the Tigers ran clock off. With time winding down the Cardinals managed to steal an inbound pass with six seconds left, but a Napavine player got their hands on it almost immediately, forcing a jump ball with the possession arrow pointing the Tigers’ way, effectively ending Winlock’s last ditch effort and their season all at once.

The Cardinals were held to just 13 points in the second half and Hall scored 12 of those herself, something McCoy was still comfortable with.

“Of course you want her to control the game in any way possible and she wants to control the game in any way possible so that’s what we do,” McCoy said. “We want the ball in her hands, we want her to try to take those last second shots and everybody else go crash the board and rebound.”

Hall finished with a game-high 22 points while Kindyl Kelly added 10.

The loss caps a stellar career from Hall, who was named co-MVP of the C2BL late last week. Her production will be sorely missed next season as she led the Cardinals in scoring and picked up her game on defense with more than five steals-per-game on the year, a challenge McCoy gave her before the season.

“I have never coached a player like Addison,” McCoy said. “She can bring the ball up, she can shoot the three, she has step-back jumpers, she can get to the hoop, she can play in the post. She’s just a great all-around player.”

This season also marked multiple firsts for the Cardinals. In addition to having the best season in years, it was the first season adding Pe Ell players to the roster and McCoy’s first in charge of the Winlock program after former head coach Tori Nelson laid the groundwork for success.

The team has quickly found its way on to McCoy’s short list for the best of her coaching career.

“Like I told the girls in the locker room, they are one of my favorite teams I’ve ever coached,” she said, clearly emotional that their two-month journey was coming to an end. “They’re just super good girls. They work hard, they learn quickly. They had to learn a whole new system, a whole new program and learn to play with new players and they did that all with smiles on their face.”

The Pe Ell additions were felt almost immediately this season as Charlie Carper stepped in and added a reliable scorer for the Cardinals after an all-league season for Pe Ell last year at the 1B level.

“Charlie fits in nicely, she’s a super good kid, she’s fast, she’s smart,” McCoy said. “She understands basketball.”

In addition to Carper, multiple Winlock players returned to the squad and stepped into larger roles. Kindyl Kelly, a sophomore, is a prime example. She’s extended her shooting range beyond the three-point line and became a more formidable scorer throughout the year.

“She has a great future ahead of her,” McCoy said.

Toutle Lake gives Adna a scare, can’t finish the upset

Toutle Lake’s season came to an end at the hands of Adna in a 48-30 loss on Thursday night in the 2B District IV Tournament, but the Ducks saved their most inspired performance for last as they gave the Pirates a scare in the first half before Adna pulled away after the break at Black Hills High School.

The Ducks suffered a 65-23 loss to Adna earlier this season at the Moda Center in Portland, so head coach Daren Dean knew what the key to dropping the Pirates would be.

“Defense, defense, defense,” Dean said. “We knew that we could get some stops and if we could get some stops and just score some points we would put pressure on a team that has a better record and a higher seed coming into Districts. That’s what we did and that’s what we wanted to do.”

The Ducks led 11-8 after the first and built their lead up to seven at 16-9 into the second quarter, forcing a timeout from the Pirates bench as their players, coaches and fans in the stands grew more and more frustrated with the aggressive Toutle Lake defense.

That momentum might’ve harmed the Ducks a little bit in the long run. They eventually got a little too excited and got ahead of themselves on the court, resulting in six turnovers across the final five minutes of the first half. Those miscues allowed the Pirates to take a 24-20 lead thanks to a pair of threes from Natalie Loose late in the half.

“One of our points was just to remain patient in a District atmosphere like this against a good team,” Dean said. “We got a little bit impatient and Loose hit a couple threes to take advantage.”

The second half wasn’t nearly as kind to the Ducks. They scored just three points in the third quarter as they struggled to find quality looks at the rim. However the Ducks managed to hold the Pirates to just seven points on the other end, keeping them within striking distance down 31-23 entering the fourth.

“That third quarter especially, we could not get a basket,” Dean said. “That was really what made it tough to finish that game.”

The Ducks’ offensive woes continued into the fourth where they saw the Pirates finally pull away and eliminate them from the tournament.

Despite the second-half drought, the Ducks were proud of their effort as a whole on Thursday.

“The locker room wasn’t really that negative,” Dean said. “Nobody expected us to hang with them except us. We came in with something to prove and we proved it for half a game, but just let it slip.”

Jordyn Grabenhorst led the Ducks with seven points and picked up three steals in her final game in a Toutle Lake uniform. Karli Smith added six points and five rebounds and Cadence Thayer finished with five.

The Ducks will lose three seniors from this squad: Grabenhorst, Kaydence King and Makinnley Byman. All three of whom played a major role this season.

“They’ve got lots of heart, they’ve got lots of determination and they never quit,” Dean said. “That’s what I love about them the most.”

But the future for the Ducks looks bright. Their roster featured four eighth graders and many played important roles and started games this season. They gained some important playing time with four years left in Toutle, but their collective inexperience showed at times on Thursday.

“This is an amazing experience for them to get this bonus year and get in this atmosphere and play as good as they did,” Dean said. “It’s basketball, they’ve played it before, but I think the difference finishing this game and not quite being able to finish it is our inexperience and Adna’s experience. They’ve been there before, they’ve got an experienced team.”

Dean hopes the eighth graders learned a lot from the senior class and the trip to Districts that include a win over South Bend.

“I hope it puts a little more fire in their belly to come into an atmosphere like this and be able to finish in the future," the Ducks' coach said. "They got a taste of it and I hope that taste is a good taste and they want to pursue it and work in the offseason to get better and better.”

