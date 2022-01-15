2B Girls Basketball: Winded Winlock falls against Raymond

RAYMOND — After a grueling week that featured four games in five days, Winlock didn’t have the energy to cap it with a win as they fell 55-44 to Raymond in a non-league game on Friday.

“Four games in five days caught up to us in the third quarter,” Winlock coach Dracy McCoy said. “The girls played hard and got better tonight against a strong Raymond team.”

The Seagulls jumped in front quickly putting up 21 first quarter points to Winlock’s 12. The Cardinals made up some ground in the second quarter as Raymond’s leading scorer Kyra Gardner went to the bench with three fouls. In her absence, Winlock cut the Seagull lead to five by halftime.

Gardner came back in the second half and made her presence felt as the Seagulls kept the Cardinals at a distance for the remainder of the game. She finished with 30 points to lead all scorers and added 10 rebounds and four assists.

Addison Hall led the Cardinals with 21 points and notched a double-double with 14 rebounds while adding six assists. Madison Vigre also put together a double-double performance for the Cardinals with 12 points, 11 rebounds and had a nice night passing as well with five assists.

Winlock (7-6) gets back to league play as they head to Adna on Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.