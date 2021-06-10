2B Girls Basketball: Wahkiakum stumps Ilwaco, breezes to District title game

The Mules executed the plan to perfection. A day after making 21 baskets in a 58-point performance against the Mountaineers, Glenn only took eight shots all game against Wahkiakum, and only made it to the line for one free throw. She still finished with 16 points, but none of those numbers were nearly enough to meet the challenge the Mules presented.

And once the ball left their star's control, Ilwaco struggled. The Fishermen got plenty of open looks from three-point range as the Mules recovered from their high double-team, but could only hit four long balls all day.

Aside from Glenn, Ilwaco shot just 20% from the field. But on most of their possessions, even getting a shot off in the first place was a challenge. When they tried to pass from the wing to the corner, they were trapped. Then, when they tried to send it into the key, the Mules in the post intercepted it, springing the transition offense.

“That’s our goal,” Garrett said. “We want to feed from our defense, and I thought we did that. We got out in early breaks because of our defense.”