2B Girls Basketball: Wahkiakum puts clamps on Toledo, takes scissors to District nets

Wahkiakum, which came into Thursday holding opponents to just a shade over 30 points per game, put together one final masterpiece, stifling Toledo for 32 minutes. The Mules’ 55 points on offense was their second-lowest output against a 2B side of the season, but Wahkiakum needed just 11 minutes of game time to get its lead to double-digits for good, because Toledo simply could not break its defense down.

“Not our best offensive performance by any means, kind of an uglier game, if you will,” Garrett said. “We actually started having that conversation two years ago. We call it ‘Building the Gap.’ When we think we’re up at the top, our goal is to build the gap, because we know that you can have a bad game on any night, or a poor shooting night on any night.

“If you build that gap enough, you’re able to have that poor game like tonight and still win in dominating fashion. The only way that happens is to be a phenomenal defensive team. You can’t always control if the shots go in, but you can control your heart and effort on defense, and your rotation.”

Wahkiakum’s whole season proved that the Mules were simply on another level from the rest of the 2Bs in Southwest Washington. Thursday evening showed just how wide the gap was.