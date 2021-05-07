2B Girls Basketball: Wahkiakum out-runs, out-guns Toledo

TOLEDO — The Wahkiakum girls made their way east out of the forests, and the Mules took advantage of the open space to run all night before running back home with a 71-43 win over Toledo.

With 13 healthy players in his whole program, Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett sent his younger Mules out for a makeshift two-quarter JV game, before the complete roster ran back out onto the court for a varsity matchup. With a 30-minute warmup of a game under their belts, the Mules came out for the headliner with the two things that Garrett wants to build his squad on: depth and energy.

“Right now, early in the season, my goal is to get them to play so hard that they have to come out after two minutes,” he said. “If we play like that, I don’t think there are many teams that can play with us.”

With the exception of a few brief stretches, the theory proved true. Wahkiakum jumped out to a 15-point lead in the second quarter before Toledo made its way back a bit just before halftime. Then in the third, the Mules ripped off an 18-0 run to balloon the lead all the way up to 28.