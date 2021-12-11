2B Girls Basketball: Wahkiakum holds strong for overtime win over Napavine

CATHLAMET — After four full quarters couldn’t determine a winner, the Wahkiakum defense held Napavine scoreless in overtime to secure a 42-34 win in Central 2B League action Saturday night.

The Tigers stayed a couple points ahead of the Mules early as both defenses caused problems, making every bucket the teams could muster count. The Tigers held 16-13 lead at the break, but the Mules managed to tie the game at 23 entering the fourth.

Neither team found separation through regulation, but the Mules still had some gas left in the tank to shutout the Tigers in the extra period. Miya Kerstetter and Emerald Niemela both drained 3s to help the Mules close out the Tigers in OT as Wahkiakum went 3-for-3 from the field while holding Napavine 0-for-4.

Kerstetter led all the scorers with 15 points, while both Niemela and Reigha Niemeyer added nine points. Megan Leitz led the way with four assists and Niemela nabbed a team-high nine rebounds.

Wahkiakum (5-1) will be back at home against Adna on Wednesday.

