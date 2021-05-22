2B Girls Basketball: Vigre and Hall lead Cardinals past Kalama

Junior Madison Vigre and Addison Hall each posted double-doubles and shot 50% from the field as Winlock breezed past Kalama, 47-22, at home Saturday in Central 2B League action.
Vigre led all scorers with 15 points on 7-of-14 shooting to go with and 10 rebounds and three assists. Hall also added a double-double with 13 points, 11 boards, four assists and three steals on 6-of-12 shooting. Senior Karlie Jones chipped in 10 points (5-for-12) and three boards. The Cards shot a red-hot 48% from the floor.
“Addison is passing the ball really well, Madison is running the floor really well and Karlie is shooting well,” Winlock coach Tori Nelson said. “It’s coming together.”
Winlock jumped out to a 12-5 lead in the first quarter, led 25-13 at the half and held the Chinooks to single-digit scoring in all four quarters to run away with the win.
“They’re pretty young and inexperienced,” Nelson said. “And we’re at a point where we’re not so much. We started out slow but we picked it up in the second quarter.”
Winlock used a full-court press for the first time this season to take advantage of a Kalama team that has three eighth graders, three freshmen and no seniors.
After the Cards reeled off an 18-3 run in the third quarter to put the game out of reach, Nelson emptied her bench for the entire fourth quarter.
Senior Elizabeth Wolfe contributed six points for the Cardinals on 3-for-4 shooting, and sophomore Kiya Peppers hauled in three boards.
Kalama was led by junior forward Sydney Johnson’s team-high 10 points and freshman Josie Brandeburg added four as the Chinooks were held to just 15% shooting on the day.
“I thought it was a good team win,” Nelson said. “We got everybody in. The wheels came off last week against Wahkiakum, so we needed something to regain some confidence.”
Winlock improves to 4-2 overall and travels to Toledo (3-2) on Tuesday. Kalama (0-5) hosts Napavine (4-2) on Tuesday.