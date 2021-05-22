2B Girls Basketball: Vigre and Hall lead Cardinals past Kalama

Junior Madison Vigre and Addison Hall each posted double-doubles and shot 50% from the field as Winlock breezed past Kalama, 47-22, at home Saturday in Central 2B League action.

Vigre led all scorers with 15 points on 7-of-14 shooting to go with and 10 rebounds and three assists. Hall also added a double-double with 13 points, 11 boards, four assists and three steals on 6-of-12 shooting. Senior Karlie Jones chipped in 10 points (5-for-12) and three boards. The Cards shot a red-hot 48% from the floor.

“Addison is passing the ball really well, Madison is running the floor really well and Karlie is shooting well,” Winlock coach Tori Nelson said. “It’s coming together.”

Winlock jumped out to a 12-5 lead in the first quarter, led 25-13 at the half and held the Chinooks to single-digit scoring in all four quarters to run away with the win.

“They’re pretty young and inexperienced,” Nelson said. “And we’re at a point where we’re not so much. We started out slow but we picked it up in the second quarter.”

Winlock used a full-court press for the first time this season to take advantage of a Kalama team that has three eighth graders, three freshmen and no seniors.