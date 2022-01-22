2B Girls Basketball: Toutle Lake takes over in second half, downs Toledo

TOLEDO — For two quarters, Toutle Lake hung around with Toledo and kept the score close on Saturday night. But the Ducks played more like wolves, waiting for right opportunity to strike in the second half as they pressed the Riverhawks on their way to earning a 40-34 win in Central 2B League play.

“In the first half, our focus was just to slow them down,” Toutle Lake coach Daren Dean said. “In the second half it was pressure, pressure, pressure. When they were under pressure it made a big difference with turnovers.”

Toledo took a 22-18 lead into the locker room at the break, but the Riverhawks had just six players available on Saturday and were in the midst of their fourth game in five days. Many of those games were played with just six or seven players available due to COVID-19 protocols.

“That impacted the second half a lot,” Toledo coach Randy Wood said. “We were getting tired there and we’re just short right now.

“I was pretty proud of all of them for gutting it out.”

The Ducks’ press worked wonders against the winded Riverhawks. Toutle Lake jumped passing lanes and forced Toledo to work hard for every single point they earned, which turned out to only be five in the third quarter.

But the Ducks’ offense couldn’t get going until the fourth, as the Riverhawks still led 27-24 through three.

That’s when Toutle Lake came alive on the other end. They still swarmed on defense, but they settled in and scored 16 points in the fourth to close out the win.

“One thing we’ve really been working on is the intensity on defense and then settling down, working the ball and getting good shots on offense,” Dean said. “It’s not frantic for us on offense anymore and we’re getting to where we can transition from that intensity to taking care of the ball.”

Toutle Lake’s key stretch came in the final four minutes. Lainey Dean hit a big three at the 3:52 mark to give the Ducks a 31-28 lead. Then after a Toledo free throw, Jordyn Grabenhorst connected on a long two and Kendal Dean jumped a pass early in the next possession, scoring on a breakaway and lifting the Ducks’ lead to six as they went on to close out the game.

Dean again commended his team on defense for forcing errant passes and turnovers to keep the Riverhawks from evening the score.

“With that pressure it upped our intensity and we played harder in that setting,” Dean said. “We had a couple groups on the court that were quick enough that they can do that at all five spots and that really pushed us over the top there.”

Grabenhorst led the Ducks with a game-high 10 points while Lainey Dean added nine. Where the Riverhawks only had six players total, the Ducks had 10 different players score for them in the win.

Karlie Smith was a key defender for the Ducks, locking down the paint and registering multiple blocks in the fourth quarter to help fuel the defensive effort as she was tasked with guarding Toledo’s Taylor Langhaim on the low block.

“She’s really been working on not getting in foul trouble and battling all these big girls on the other teams and she did phenomenal,” Dean said. “(Langhaim) is a great player in the post and she made her work for every point she got. That was the goal in the beginning and she executed really well.”

Smith also led the Ducks with seven rebounds on the night.

Toledo was led by Vanesa Rodriguez and Ryah Stanley, who both scored nine points for the Riverhawks. Langhaim and Rose Dillon both added six points.

Toutle Lake (9-6, 4-3 league) pick up an important win in the competitive C2BL. If they continue to piece things together they just might be able to surprise some of their other league foes down the stretch as they look ahead to a home game against Onalaska on Tuesday.

“If we take care of the little things, we’re going to hang with teams that probably don’t think we can,” Dean said. “I think in the second half we took care of the little things and the intensity was there. That combination really helps.”

Toledo (8-6, 2-4 league) is just focused on getting back to full strength. With their schedule packed with rescheduled games, they are also itching to get back to the drawing board, but first they will host Raymond for a non-league matchup on Monday.

“Right now we just need a little bit of a break so that we can get some practices in and correct some of the mistakes we’ve been making,” Wood said.

