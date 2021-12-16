2B Girls Basketball: Toledo trounces Taholah

TOLEDO — The Riverhawks turned Tahloah around on Thursday with a 45-22 win in a non-league girls basketball meeting.

“We kind of had them outmanned a little bit and everybody got a lot of playing time and they all played well,” Toledo coach Randy Wood said.

The Toledo defense held the Chitwhins under ten points in every quarter except the third when they gave up ten on the nose. The Riverahwks made up for it later, though, by holding Taholah to just two points in the fourth quarter.

“Stefanie Arceo-Hansen led us with seven rebounds and I thought that was big,” Wood said.

Taylor Langhaim led Toledo with a game-high 11 points with six rebounds. A total of nine players reached the scoring column for the home team with Abbie Marcil adding six points while Vanessa Rodrigues and Ryah Stanley dropping in five each.

“We’re wanting to get some younger girls in tonight and see how they respond and I thought I thought they all did well,” Wood added.

Wood added that Paige Hill has been stepping up for Toledo on the defensive end.

Toledo (5-1) is set to play at home on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. versus Naselle.

Ilwaco runs NW Christian out of the gym

LACEY — Holding opponents in single digits in a quarter is one thing, but the Ilwaco girls basketball team took it a few steps forward, holding Northwest Christian to just five points all game long in a 58-5 clinic of a Pacific 2B League win.

All nine Fishermen on Ned Bittner’s staff played extensive minutes, seven got onto the scoring sheet, three finished in double-figures, and six either matched or outscored NWC by themselves.

Zoey Zuern dropped a career-high 16 points to lead the Fishermen, while Olivia McKinstry and Natalie Gray both scored 10.

Julianna Flemming came in just behind at eight points.

On the other end of the floor, the Wolverines scored just two points in each of the first two quarters — Ilwaco led 23-2 after the first and 38-4 at halftime — were shut out in the third, and managed just a single free throw in the fourth.

Ilwaco (3-3) will welcome Napavine to the coast for a non-league 2B matchup next Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.