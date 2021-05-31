2B Girls Basketball: Toledo takes care of Tigers

NAPAVINE — It worked from the outside in Monday for the Toledo girls basketball team, in a 56-48 win over Napavine.

The host Tigers came in with two main focuses on defense: cause havoc with a full-court press and limit Stacie Spahr’s open looks down low.

Two quarters in, Toledo had passed both tests, to the tune of taking a six-point lead into the break on the team it was fighting for second place with in the Central 2B League.

The visitors were barely perplexed at all by the pressure, and while they didn’t get the ball down the court fast enough to turn the game into a track meet, they took care of the ball as well as possible.

“What I’m happy about is that we didn’t let them score off of their press,” Toledo coach Brian Layton said. “We were able to handle the press for the most part.”

Once the ball got across halfcourt, the Tigers locked down hard on Spahr in the post, holding her to just four points in the first half. But that opened up spaces on the perimeter, and Toledo’s wings took advantage.