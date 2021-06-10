2B Girls Basketball: Toledo survives Adna scare to reach District title tilt

CENTRALIA — It took Toledo three quarters to get going Wednesday at the NW Sports Hub but that might have worked to their advantage. After all, the nice thing about taking a late lead is that you don’t have to hold on to it for too long, and Toledo had just enough time to slip away with a 35-33 win over Adna to punch their ticket to the 2B District IV girls basketball championship tilt.

Trailing by as many as nine points in the second quarter Toledo spent the entire game looking up at Adna on the scoreboard until Gracie Madill knocked down a pair of free throws to open the third quarter. Still, every time Toledo tied the game up Adna would answer right back with a bucket of their own to reclaim the lead.

It wasn’t until the clock read 2:13 in the fourth quarter that Marina Smith connected on a 3-pointer to give Toledo their first and only lead of the game at 35-32.

“I was kind of having an off night so I was a little nervous but then I just figured we’d been down the whole time and we needed something so I just had confidence that I was going to make it, and I made it,” Smith said. “You can only miss so many times.”