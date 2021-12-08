2B Girls Basketball: Toledo defense wrecks Morton-White Pass

TOLEDO — The Riverhawks had no interest in playing the part of gracious host Wednesday when they held Morton-White Pass under eight points in every quarter. The result was a 52-24 win for Toledo in their Central 2B League contest as they continued their season opening homestand.

“We started off pressing them a little bit and that seemed to get us going,” Toledo coach Randy Wood said. “We were just playing at a faster pace and everyone was thriving.”

The Timberwolves managed seven points in the first quarter but trailed 23-7 as they headed to the bench to talk things over. The returns didn’t get any better from there for the visitors as Toledo’s defense held Morton-White Pass to six points in the second and fourth quarters and just five points in the third.

Natalia Armstrong scored a team-high eight points for MWP.

For its part, Toledo struggled to shoot from outside, knocking down just 2-of-13 shots from beyond the arc. But Taylor Langhaim had the tonic for what ailed the Riverhawks shooters, putting up 13 points in the post.

“Taylor kind of started us up,” Wood said. “She was posting up inside and that got things opened up outside.”

Toledo hauled in 36 rebounds as a team. Vanessa Rodriguez pulled down a team-high six boards to go with her seven points. Greenlee Clark topped the Toledo score sheet with 14 points.

On Tuesday the Riverhawks hosted Mossyrock in a non-league tilt between former league foes. Toledo took that contest by a score of 37-21 with Langhaim scoring a team-high 15 points. Vanessa Rodriguez added nine points in that winning effort.

By the end of the week the Riverhawks will have played their first five games of the season on their home court. As the new head coach on the block in Cheese Town, Dean believes the chance to enjoy the comforts of home has been helpful to his team.

He also knows there’s eventually going to be recourse for that soft opening.

“We’re gonna really pay for that at the end of the season,” Wood said.

Toledo (3-1) will host Sound Christian Academy on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Loggers’ defense dominates Ducks

ONALASKA — The Fighting Ducks brought a short-handed roster north Wednesday and quickly felt the extra strain, falling behind 20-1 in the first quarter on the way to a 52-30 loss in Central 2B League girls basketball action.

“They are fast and they are physical and we just weren’t ready for it,” Toutle Lake coach Daren Dean said.

The Ducks steadied themselves in the second quarter, winning the frame 5-4, but by then the damage had already been done.

Dakotah Hamilton put the grease in the Loggers’ gears with a game-high 22 points. Morgan Hamilton dropped in 10 more for the home team.

Lainey Dean led Toutle Lake with 7 points. Makinnley Byman and Payton Thayer dropped in five points each for the Ducks while Karlie Smith added four points and a team-high seven rebounds.

All told, seven Toutle Lake players reached the scoring column on a night where their bench was short and their combined experience even shorter.

“I’ve got three varsity players out right now either injured or sick so I’m looking forward to getting them back and filling out the rotation,” Dean said. “I’m really proud of how hard they worked. They never gave up and that’s a good place to start.”

Toutle Lake (1-1) is hosting Rainier (Wash.) on Friday and then heading to Kalama on Saturday for a showdown on the hill at high noon.

Kerstetter drops 20, Mules drag Bulldogs

STEVENSON — Wahkiakum’s girls basketball team made sure to take care of business on their road trip up the Columbia River gorge, Wednesday, handing Stevenson a 61-27 loss in a C2BL tilt.

Miya Kerstetter was the hot hand for the Mules with 20 points to help ensure a happy 122-miles ride back home to Cathlamet.

Wahkiakum took a few moments (eight minutes to be exact) to get their legs stretched all the way out, finding themselves in a sporting 18-11 affair after one quarter. But then the defensive overdrive kicked in and the Bulldogs were doomed.

The Mules allowed just two points in both the second and third quarters, running out their lead to 56-15, and with a 40 point lead in hand it was basically time to warm up the bus.

Emerald Niemela dropped in 12 points for Wahkiakum. Reigha Niemeyer and Genevieve Flemming each added nine for the winning side.

Wahkiakum (4-1) is set to host Napavine at 7 p.m., Saturday.

