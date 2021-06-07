2B Girls Basketball: Toledo advances with win over NWC

TOLEDO — The Toledo girls basketball team got an early jump on the postseason due to a scheduling conflict, and started the 2B District IV tournament with a win for the Central 2B League, grinding down Northwest Christian 37-21 win Saturday.

All it took for the hosts was one big quarter — the third, to be specific. Leading a slugfest 15-10 at halftime against a bigger NWC side, Toledo stopped avoiding the Wolverines down low and instead started going right at them, and the aggressiveness worked.

“In the third quarter we picked up the intensity on defense and were able to get steals and easy baskets,” Toledo coach Brian Layton said. “We also attacked the rim instead of settling and were able to get in an offensive rhythm.”

The result was a 19-3 run over the eight minutes of the third quarter, which blew open a 21-point lead.

It was a change from the first half, when Layton said his players settled for outside shots and lost the battle on the boards after misses.

Come the third, though, it was the Toledo post players shutting Northwest Christian down, and then holding them to the one shot by cleaning the glass.