2B Girls Basketball Roundup: Winlock knocks off second ranked foe in a row

WINLOCK — There must be something in Olequa Creek this week because whatever the Winlock girls basketball team has been putting in their water bottles is working. On Wednesday night the Cardinals notched their second upset in a row over a top-ten ranked league foe by dumping Rainier, Wash. 49-38.

Winlock held the Mountaineers to just five points in the fourth quarter in order to turn a tie ballgame into an 11-point victory over the Mountaineers.

“A big Senior Night win (by) holding Rainier to five fourth quarter points,” Winlock coach Dracy McCoy said.

Trailing 26-20 at halftime, the Cardinals kicked their defense into high gear and allowed just 12 second half points.

“The team played with a lot of heart, especially after half time,” McCoy said. “(Charlie) Carper played strong defense against Boesch when we moved to a box-and-one.”

Faith Boesch led the Mounties with 14 points, but none of her teammates scored more than seven.

Meanwhile, Winlock’s Addison Hall put up 16 points on 5-of-17 shooting.

“Hall fought through a lot of adversity, with Rainier playing strong defense against her,” McCoy said. “She fought and never gave up.”

Madison Vigre put up a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Kindyl Kelly knocked down a trio of 3-pointers on her way to ten points.

“Vigre had 10 rebounds in the second half,” McCoy noted. “Kiya Peppers had strong minutes as well.”

On Monday the Cardinals knocked off ninth ranked Onalaska 39-37 on the road. That loss dropped Onalaska to 10th in the latest AP poll while Rainier slotted up to the number nine position just in time to run into the Cardinals of destiny.

With Wednesday’s win Winlock (14-7, 7-4 league) jumps over Rainier to third place in the C2BL standings. The Cards will have to wait until Friday to find out who they will play in the District IV tournament on Saturday.

Niemela powers Wahkiakum to big win

CATHLAMET — The Wahkiakum girls basketball team let its seniors shine Wednesday, in a 67-32 blowout of Morton-White Pass.

“It was our senior night and the seniors played the whole game,” Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett said. “I just wanted to give them the opportunity to have fun and enjoy themselves.”

Emerald Niemela made the most of her senior night, owning the post for all four quarters and turning in 18 points and 24 rebounds — 13 offensive boards and 11 defensive.

“We don’t really have school records, but in my tenure, Emerald’s 24 rebounds would definitely be a record,” Garrett said. “That’s a great memory for senior night.”

Rounding out the Mules’ small senior class, Courtney Carlson had eight points, eight boards, six assists, and three steals, while Megan Leitz had 14 points, six rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Reigha Niemeyer added 18 points to share the team lead with Niemela, and led Wahkiakum with five steals.

The Mules (14-4, 8-1 league) currently hold a half-game lead in the Central 2B League over Adna and Onalaska have both finished their schedules. A Wahkiakum win against Stevenson on Thursday will give them the league title on the final day of the regular season.

