2B Girls Basketball Roundup: Winlock drops heartbreaker to Onalaska

WINLOCK — After playing catchup for the majority of the night, Winlock had the score tied against Onalaska with under 30 seconds to go, but Onalaska’s Brooklyn Sandridge hit a jumper with 19 seconds left to down the Cardinals 41-39 to hand them a loss in their Central 2B League opener.

Defense was in control for much of the contest and the Cardinals got a heavy dose of it early as the Loggers’ press held them scoreless for an extended period of time to start the game as the Loggers jumped ahead 8-0.

“I spoke to the girls about calming down and regaining their composure, and let them know they can play with this team,” Winlock coach Dracy McCoy told The Chronicle. “The girls don’t have a lot of experience in big games, and they have to get used to that and I have to coach them through that.”

The Cardinals slowly climbed out of the hole they were in, cutting the Logger lead to two, 13-11, partway through the second quarter before pulling within a point at the half down 17-16.

The Onalaska offense separated themselves again from the Cardinals, leading 35-28 early in the fourth quarter, but the Cardinals cut it down to 35-34 with three minutes left before Sandridge hit the clincher a few minutes later.

“I’m proud,” McCoy told The Chronicle despite the loss. “We had a slow start but we came back, worked hard and almost pulled off a win. I’m very happy with the girls and their play. The only improvement is we need to start a little quicker.”

Addison Hall posted a double-double for the Cardinals, leading all scorers with 17 points to go along with 10 rebounds and five steals. Charlie Carper was an All-League player with Pe Ell last season and joined Winlock along with two other Pe Ell players for the winter season, finishing with 10 points, four boards and two steals for the Cardinals. Madison Vigre added eight points and grabbed three rebounds to go along with two steals for the Cardinals.

Callie Lawrence and Dakota Hamilton led Onalaska with 10 points apiece and both nabbed six steals thanks the Loggers’ hounding press.

Winlock (2-1) gets a chance to rebound against Adna at home on Monday.

Ducks undone by Mounties marksmanship

RAINIER, Wash. — A flurry of three-pointers from the Mountaineers sank Toutle Lake in a Central 2B League girls basketball affair, Friday, as the home towners fired away for a 71-44 victory.

Selena Niemi led Rainier (Wash.) with 22 points and Faith Boesch added 20 more. All told, the Mountaineers drained 11 attempts from beyond the arc.

“They shot extremely well tonight and it’s hard to defend when you’ve got four different girls on the floor hitting threes,” Toutle Lake coach Daren Dean said.

Karli Smith came in at the top of the Ducks’ scoring column with 14 points. Smith also tied for top marks on the boards as she and Jasmine Smith (6 points) pulled down seven rebounds each.

After trailing 36-15 at the intermission, the Ducks managed to play a much tighter game in the second half, scoring a game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter in order to rouse some positive vibrations before the long ride home.

Jordyn Grabenhorst posted 12 points in the loss and Makinnley Byman added seven.

“We just moved the ball around a lot better in the second half and got some open looks that we weren’t able to get in the first half,” Dean said. “Jordyn and Makinnley both hit a couple three's and I think it just relaxed our girls. We were just a little tight in the first half, I think.”

Toutle Lake (1-2) was scheduled to be back on the court at noon in Kalama, Saturday, before hosting Winlock next Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.