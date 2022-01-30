2B Girls Basketball Roundup: Winlock defense puts Ducks in the pot

WINLOCK — The Winlock girls basketball team gave Toutle Lake the business over the weekend with a 56-32 final verdict in Central 2B League action.

“They got us,” Toutle Lake coach Daren Dean said.

The getting started early as Winlock jumped out to a 35-18 lead in the first half on the back of a 20-7 advantage in the second quarter. Toutle Lake managed 11 points in the first quarter but never cracked double digits again, knocking down just 8-of-33 shots from the floor for the game.

“About halfway through the second we had some turnovers and they capitalized on them,” Dean said.

Charlie Carper led that charge by Winlock with three steals in the second quarter alone.

On the other end, Winlock’s Addison Hall was busy securing yet another double-double with a game-high 22 points to go with 10 rebounds and six steals.

“She’s smart on the court and she’s a good player. She made things difficult on both ends,” Dean said.

Carper added 14 points and five assists for the Cards. Kindyl Kelly scored 10 points in the win while Madison Vigre added eight points and 11 rebounds.

“Toutle made Hall work for her points. They played great defense on her,” Winlock coach Dracy McCoy said.

For Toutle Lake it was another group effort on offense with seven players reaching the scoring column but none reaching double digits. Jordyn Grabenhorst and Payton Thayer each scored eight points for the Ducks. Lainey Dean and Karlie Smith both finished on five points, with Smith adding a team-high eight rebounds.

“The team followed the game plan which was to limit the high post action and not let Grabenhorst get to the rim,” McCoy said.

Kaydence King and Haileigh Cooper pulled down six rebounds apiece for the Ducks.

“My girls worked their tails off from the start to the finish so I was really proud of them for that. Even when we got down they went hard.”

Toutle Lake (9-8, 4-5 league) is scheduled to host Onalaska on Tuesday as they battle for playoff positioning in the final week of the regular season.

MWP swarms Chinooks

KALAMA — Down much of its roster and some of its coaching staff for health reasons, the Kalama girls basketball team couldn’t hang with Morton-White Pass for more than a quarter, losing 68-31 on Saturday in C2BL play.

The Chinooks were down to five available varsity players, and bolstered the roster with even more eighth graders than the three that have spent the season on the top team.

After a quarter, Kalama found itself down just two points at 13-11, but the T-Wolves went on a 23-4 run in the second to put the game out of reach in a hurry.

Reese Johnston filled out the stat sheet with six rebounds, four steals, and three assists.

Kalama (2-12, 0-9 league) is set to open the final week of the regular season at Rainier (Wash.) on Monday.

