2B Girls Basketball Roundup: Wahkiakum uses big second half to down Napavine

NAPAVINE — It was a bit different of a team talk from Rob Garrett to his Wahkiakum girls basketball team at halftime Thursday. The Mules, undefeated against fellow 2B teams, haven’t found themselves in too many close games by the time the second quarter ends.

But Thursday, that’s where they were, after Napavine dropped 20 points in the second quarter — more than either of Wahkiakum’s previous two opponents scored all game long — to narrow the lead to just three points. So Garrett took his chance to lay some truths down, and the Mules responded, pulling away to win 56-41.

“That is definitely not something that we’ve had to deal with much this year,” Garrett said. “This girls did a great job. I just told them ‘We’ve got to do better at letting the last play go, and right now we’ve got to let the last half go. So what? Move on, next possession.’ And I thought the girls did a really good job of that.”

Coming off of that tough quarter, Wahkiakum’s defense went back to its normal shutdown self. The Mules held the Tigers to just three points in the third to take the lead back out to 12 points. Then in the fourth, Napavine only managed six for most of the way, before a couple late 3-pointers closed the gap by an inconsequential amount at the end.

“Really, the second half, I thought the defense was much better,” Garrett said. “I was really happy with the way the girls responded to our halftime talk.”

On offense, the story of the night came from Miya Kerstetter, who went 5 for 7 from beyond the arc — including hitting all three of her threes in the third quarter to help build the lead back up — to lead the Mules with 19 points.

“That’s a great shooting night for anyone. It was really good to see her have that confidence, go out there, and fill it up, because we definitely needed it,” Garrett said.

Kerstetter also added four boards, three steals, and two assists to her final line.

Emerald Niemala finished with a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double. Reigha Niemeyer had 12 points, four boards, three steals, and two assists. Courtney Carlson only had four points, but racked up a team-high six helpers and also had seven boards, and Megan Leitz swiped a team-best four steals.

Napavine eighth grader Hayden Kaut was the lone Tiger to reach double-figures, scoring nine of her 14 points on three triples in the second quarter to lead the hosts’ charge back to give Wahkiakum a bit of a fright at the break.

“That second quarter they really hurt us,” Garrett said. “We just couldn’t stay in front, which is kind of funny because that’s something we pride ourselves on.”

Wahkiakum (12-3) is slated to host Stevenson on Tuesday.

Ducks employ balanced attack to down Chinooks

TOUTLE — Nine Fighting Ducks found their way into the scoring column Thursday in a 51-28 win over Kalama in C2BL girls basketball action.

Jordyn Grabenhorst led Toutle Lake with nine points in the win.

The Ducks held Kalama to just two points in the first quarter and staked out a 27-15 lead before the intermission. Their lead only grew in the second half as they continued to put up balanced scoring with no quarter under 10 and no quarter over 14.

Payton Thayer added eight points while Karlie Smith and Makinnley Byman each dropped in seven. Kendal Dean and Karlie King each chipped in six points.

“I really like to see that, everybody contributing like that. That’s really good for our team,” Toutle coach Daren Dean said. “We’ve had the bench coming on the whole year. Today was just evidence that they could do it any time. At this point in the season it’s really good to see that.”

Kendal Dean and Haileigh Cooper tied for the Toutle Lake lead in rebounds with six each.

Only three players scored for the Chinooks. Aubrey Doerty led Kalama with 11 points and Chloe Larsen added 10.

“(We’re) doing everything we can to keep the girls playing. I have three starters out,” Kalama coach Amber Doerty said. “They were shooting deep into double bonus in the second quarter while we were not.”

Toutle Lake (8-6, 2-3 league) is scheduled to play at Toledo on Saturday at 6 p.m. That game was originally scheduled for Wednesday but a lack of referees forced the league contest to the weekend.

Kalama (1-10, 0-7 league) is scheduled to play Morton-White Pass in Randle on Saturday.

Pirates sink Riverhawks from long range

TOLEDO — The Adna girls basketball team continued to shoot the lights out in whatever gym they happen to be in Thursday when it notched a 44-32 win over Toledo in C2BL girls basketball play.

Facing a tough defensive team like Toledo the Pirates made their shots from the perimeter count in order to force the home team to make a decision on who to guard. The obvious answer was Brooklyn Loose set a school record with eight three pointers in a game against Ilwaco at LCC’s MLK Tribute.

That approach would only be so useful, though, since all of the Pirates seem to know how to shoot with supreme prowess.

“They are as advertised. They have more than just the Loose girl that can shoot from outside,” Toledo coach Randy Wood said. “(Kendall) Humphrey came off the bench and had 11 points and three of those were threes.”

Loose scored 14 points for Adna and Kaylin Todd added nine.

“They are a tough guard because they can really spread you out outside and of course they’ve got Von Moose in the middle,” Wood added.

Taylor Langhaim led Toledo with 14 points and six rebounds. Greenlee Clark added 12 points and five rebounds in the loss.

Toledo (8-4, 2-2 league) was set to play at Onalaska on Friday before hosting Toutle Lake at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Fishermen fall to Spartans

ILWACO — The Ilwaco girls basketball team struggled to get its offense really moving Thursday, and Forks figured out its own late to pull away in a 44-30 loss for the Fishermen in Pacific 2B League play Thursday.

Ione Sheldon led Ilwaco with 11 points, while Olivia McKinstry had eight and a team-high 10 rebounds. Julianna Flemming added four points, eight boards, and two blocks.

The Fishermen led 7-6 after a low-scoring first quarter, but couldn’t muster any more points i the second and third, and after three trailed 26-19. Forks went on to find a few shots from beyond the arc in the fourth, and while Ilwaco managed to hit double-digits for the first time with 11 points, the Spartans put up 18 to stretch the lead into double-digits.

Ilwaco is set to play a Saturday afternoon home game next against North Beach.

