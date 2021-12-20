2B Girls Basketball Roundup: Wahkiakum starts slow, finishes fast in win over Mabton

CATHLAMET — It took some time for Wahkiakum to find its energy in a non-league matchup with Mabton on Monday night. The Mules were coming off a game against 4A Skyview and their conference opener, so a non-league matchup against an unknown opponent was difficult to get amped up for.

“I would say it was a pretty ugly first half for us,” Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett said.

But the Mules settled in and played one of their best second halves of the year to beat the Vikings 49-32.

After a six-point first quarter, the Mules were able to find a groove and take a 20-14 lead at the half. In the third and fourth quarters, Wahkiakum controlled the game and saved their best for last.

“The exciting part for us is that we definitely didn’t start well, but I thought it was one of our better third quarters and definitely our best fourth quarter of the season,” Garrett said.

After two high-intensity games, the Mules intensity was nonexistent in the first half on Monday. Garrett said it felt like they were trying too hard to avoid mistakes, which in turn only led to more gaffes until they finally loosened up after a conversation at the break.

“I thought they were able to get out of their own way in the second half,” Garrett said. “I think we’re a very talented team when we’re able to work together and we use each other’s strengths.”

Wahkiakum’s five starters handled all of the scoring load in the win. Emerald Niemela led the way with 13 points and stuffed the rest of the stat sheet with 15 rebounds and six steals.

Reigha Niemeyer added 12 points for the Mules, Courtney Carlson tacked on nine, Megan Leitz scored eight and Miya Kerstetter finished with seven points. Leitz also added a team-high six assists and four steals for the Mules.

Wahkiakum (7-2) is off for the break and they won’t resume play until Jan. 5 when they visit Onalaska for a league contest. In the meantime, Garrett has spoken with his team about staying sharp during the time off.

“It’s just a matter of how bad these girls wanted and how dedicated they want to be,” Garrett said. “I fully expect each of them to dedicate a little bit of time over the break into doing that.”

Napavine catches, pulls away from Ilwaco

ILWACO — The Ilwaco girls basketball team got off on the right foot on Monday, but Napavine came back after the opening minutes and controlled the game the rest of the way in a 58-34 loss for the Fishermen in 2B non-league play.

The Fishermen led midway through the first quarter, but after coming back to lead 15-11 at the end of the period, Napavine went on a 23-7 run in the second to go into halftime ahead by 20 points. The Tigers pressed unrelentingly, and down starting point guard Ione Sheldon for the day, Ilwaco had a hard time breaking through to get down the court.

Napavine only extended its lead by two points in both the third and fourth quarters, but didn’t led Ilwaco make any runs to cut into the deficit at all.

Olivia McKinstry led the Fishermen with nine points, while Julianna Fleming and Natalie Gray both scored eight.

Ilwaco (3-4) will be off the rest of the week, and return to play Dec. 29 at 1A Seton Catholic.

