2B Girls Basketball roundup: Wahkiakum blazes past Onalaska

CATHLAMET — The blowouts have not slowed down for the Wahkiakum girls basketball team just because the postseason started.

No, the Mules followed up with their 65-point drubbing of MWP in the first round of the 2B District IV tournament with a 77-19 slaughter of Onalaska, doing as they pleased for another 32 minutes of pure domination.

“We were flying around everywhere and pushing the pace,” Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett said.

It would have been worse for the Loggers if Wahkiakum had gotten its shots to fall; the Mules went just 4-for-28 from beyond the arc, but pulled down 21 offensive rebounds to give themselves chance after chance.

“We played Onalaska at their place earlier in the season and I thought they did a great job in that game,” Garrett said. “They just 100% outworked us across the board.

“That was our focus tonight was to outwork them and show them what we are actually about as a program.”

But much of the time, Wahkiakum didn’t need a second chance to score — or even a play in the half-court set. The Mules came away with 16 steals, and held the Loggers to just 41 shots all night. Onalaska only hit seven of those, and Wahkiakum owned the defensive glass as much as it did the offensive.