2B Girls Basketball roundup: T-Wolves trip Toutle Lake on the trotline

MORTON — The Toutle Lake girls basketball team saw a two-hand lead turn into a five finger loss Thursday as Morton-White Pass came rushing back late for a 54-49 win in their Central 2B League finale.

The Fighting Ducks held a 41-35 advantage heading into the fourth quarter but a cold snap on the offensive end put the visitors in a pinch.

“We didn’t shoot well again tonight. At some point the lid’s gotta come off,” Toutle Lake coach Daren Dean said. “We settled for some outside shots and we missed them. They hit their free throws down the stretch and that’s the way it goes.”

The Timberwolves took a two point lead after an 18-point first quarter and bookended the contest with 19 points in the fourth. Kiera Miller led MWP with a game-high 17 points.

Toutle Lake grabbed the lead in the second quarter, scoring 15 points on a bevy of inside looks to go into the locker room with a 31-27 advantage.

“We passed the ball good in the first half and just found the open man,” Dean said.

Karlie Smith led Toutle Lake with 14 points and seven rebounds. Kendal Dean added six points and seven rebounds while Jordyn Grabenhorst finished with nine points.

The loss drops Toutle Lake (9-10, 3-7 league) into ninth place in the C2BL. A seeding committee will assign matchups to the District tournament on Friday but the Ducks now appear destined for a Saturday trip to Raymond to face the P2BL first place Seagulls.

Mules clinch C2BL, beat Stevenson

CATHLAMET — The Wahkiakum girls basketball team clinched the Central 2B League championship Thursday, routing Stevenson 61-12 on the final day of the regular season.

Miya Kerstetter and Reigha Niemeyer shared the scoring lead for the Mules with 16 points apiece, and Niemeyer also added seven steals to her statline. Emerald Niemala added a 13-point, 11-board double-double. Megan Leitz led the way with five assists to go along with her nine points.

Earning the top seed in the C2BL, Wahkiakum (15-4, 9-1 league) will open Districts at home Saturday against the C2BL's No. 10 — which, as it happens, is Stevenson.

