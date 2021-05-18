2B Girls Basketball Roundup: Spahr powers Toledo to win over Stevenson

TOLEDO — Stacie Spahr defended her home paint with authority against Stevenson on Tuesday, as the Toledo girls basketball team doubled the Bulldogs and then some in a 56-23 Central 2B League win.

Spahr — who already holds Toledo’s program record for rebounds — added to her career total with 19 boards, including nine offensive rebounds. Powered by so many second-chance opportunities, she also led the hosts with 26 points.

“She has a nose for the ball and she’s got long arms,” Toledo coach Brian Layton said. “A lot of times she’ll get a lot offensive rebounds, getting into the paint. If we can’t pass it to her, we can usually just shoot it, and she’ll go get it. She just has a knack for the ball.”

But early on, it wasn’t quite going right for Toledo. A rough shooting outing for Stevenson kept the visitors off the scoreboard in the first quarter entirely, but their hosts had a tough time making them pay.

Midway through the quarter, that changed, thanks to a couple of key three-pointers by Grace Tauscher. That forced the Stevenson defense to extend out of the key a bit, and that ended up being that for the first half.