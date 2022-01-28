2B Girls Basketball Roundup: Mountaineers make mincemeat out of Ducks

RAINIER, Wash. — The Toutle Lake girls basketball team traveled to the backcountry of Thurston County Thursday looking to steal a win and vault themselves up the standings of a crowded Central 2B League race. They did not succeed.

Facing the No. 10 ranked Mountaineers of Rainier (Wash.) the Fighting Ducks suffered a failure at takeoff and fell 64-31.

Rainier held Toutle Lake to just two points in the first quarter and staked out a 12 point lead.

“They had some pressure on us and we just didn’t show up and handle the pressure,” Toutle Lake coach Daren Dean said.

In the third quarter the Mountaineers turned a 14 point advantage into a 25 point lead when they went off for 23 points. Bryn Beckman led Rainier with 13 points. Faith Boesch added 11 points and Isabella Holmes turned in ten for the home team.

Nine Ducks found their way into the scoring column but none cracked double digits. Jordyn Grabenhorst led Toutle Lake with nine points.

Afterward, Dean was ready to forget about the loss and look ahead for the next opportunity to pick up a crucial league win.

“It was one of those games where they are a well-balanced team and they’re playing good, and we didn’t step up to the challenge,” Dean said.

Currently sitting in sixth place in the C2BL and a half game behind Winlock, the Ducks (9-7,4-4 league) are set to play a road game against the Cardinals on Saturday afternoon.

Toledo takes ranked Mossyrock to the limit

TOLEDO — The Riverhawks gave the girls from Mossyrock their biggest test of the season Thursday but came up just short of celebrating in a 43-39 non-league basketball loss.

Toledo led by two points after one quarter but slowly saw their advantage dissipate. The Vikings outscored the hosts 10-6 in the second quarter and then edged the Riverhawks by one point in both the third and fourth frames to keep the home crowd frustrated.

“They played a pretty tough zone on us last night," Toledo coach Randy Wood said. "They were definitely concentrating on Langhaim, trying to take her away.”

And the plan worked. Taylor Langhaim still wound up 15 points for Toledo and Rose Dillon finished on 11 but no other Riverhawks flirted with double digits.

“Even thought Dillon shot it pretty well for us last night we struggled a little bit from outside," Wood said. "We had some open looks but just couldn’t knock them down.”

Payton Torrey led the third-ranked Mossyrock squad with 19 points.

Toledo was originally slated to host Wahkiakum but that game was postponed when the Mules went into COVID-19 protocols earlier this week.

“Mossyrock’s pretty legit. They’ve got some outside game with Torrey and they’ve got some inside game with Marshall and the Brooks girl,” Wood noted of the former C2BL rivals. “I was just glad Mossyrock showed up and played and we could each get a game. I’m glad they came to our gym again and played us.”

Toledo (9-8, 3-5 league), currently the 8th place team in the C2BL, was scheduled to play at Stevenson on Monday to start a three-day stretch of back-to-back-to-back league games.

