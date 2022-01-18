2B Girls Basketball Roundup: Kerstetter paves the way, Wahkiakum races past Kalama

CATHLAMET — The Wahkiakum girls basketball team ended up getting all the scoring it would need in the first quarter, but kept rolling a bit longer in a 63-16 win over Kalama in Central 2B League play, Tuesday.

“I thought the girls played hard and worked together to get just a little better,” Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett said. “We were able to work on running some sets off the fly and the girls executed well.”

That flow of trying a few new ideas led to a balanced final stat sheet for Wahkiakum. Miya Kerstetter led the way with 18 points and added five steals. Megan Leitz put up 12 points and had four assists and five rebounds. Emmie Niemela posted a double-double with 11 points and a team-high 13 rebounds, and also put up four assists. Courtney Carlson had an eight-point, six-steal, six-assist night, and Reigha Niemeyer added seven points and six boards.

Reese Johnston, one of four eighth graders to suit up for Kalama on Tuesday, led the Chinooks with 10 points. Chloe Larsen had four, and Audrey Doerty pitched in two.

“Looks like we will continue to adjust to playing without key players on our team every week. But that’s better than not playing,” Kalama coach Amber Doerty said. “Normal would be great but that’s not happening for anyone.”

The Mules took an early lead with a 19-5 first quarter, then blew it out of the water with a 21-2 run in the second to make it 40-7 at the break. From there, Wahkiakum backed off offensively a bit, but still kept its guests well within single digits; Kalama only scored two more points in the third and seven in the fourth.

Kalama (2-9) is scheduled to play at Toutle Lake on Thursday.

Wahkiakum (11-3) is set to face Napavine for the second time this season. The Mules’ eight-point win over the Tigers on Dec. 11 remains their closest victory in 2B play thus far.

“We are looking forward to going up to Napavine on Thursday and playing our style of ball,” Garrett said. “They played us tough last time and we are excited for the challenge.”

Riverhawks go cold from the field, fall to Mounties

TOLEDO — The Riverhawks must have felt like kids in a candy store without money to spend on Tuesday when nothing went their way in a 40-29 loss to Rainier (Wash.) in Central 2B League girls basketball action.

“In the third quarter we just went cold. We couldn’t buy a basket, Toledo coach Randy Wood said. "We had some open looks but we just couldn’t put them down."

The Riverhawks jumped out to an 11-7 lead after one quarter but couldn’t keep the good times rolling the rest of the way. Toledo’s next highest scoring output, ironically, came in that stingy third quarter when they notched all of seven points.

Unfortunately for Toledo, the visitors went off for 16 points in the third quarter to push their lead out into more comfortable territory. Rainier freshman Bryn Beckman put up a double-double with a game-high 15 points and 12 rebounds. Faith Boesch added 10 points in the win for the Mountaineers.

“They’re pretty good. They’ve got some girls who can shoot it from outside and some girls who can play inside. They’re a pretty tough matchup for us,” Wood aid. “Boesch is usually the head of that snake and I thought we played her pretty well.”

Toledo saw seven girls make it into the scoring column but none broke double digits. Greenlee Clark led the way with seven points and a team-high eight rebounds for the Riverhawks. Abbie Marcil grabbed seven rebounds along the way for the home team.

“The effort was there. I thought the girls played well, we just couldn’t make a shot for whatever reason,” Wood said.

Toledo (8-3, 2-1 league) still has a big week of league play ahead. The Riverhawks are scheduled to host Adna on Thursday before taking on Onalaska on Friday and then Toutle Lake on Saturday.

Adna takes Cards to school without Hall pass

ADNA — With their star player relegated to street clothes for the night, Winlock was unable to keep pace with the Pirates on the way to a 50-26 loss in C2BL girls basketball play.

One day after setting Adna’s all-time record for three pointers in a game (8), Brooklyn Loose was back on the grind putting up a game-high 17 points. Faith Wellander added 14 points in the win while Karlee Von Moos dropped in nine points and pulled down nine rebounds.

Despite the loss, Winlock coach Dracy McCoy was pleased with what she saw out of her players who were forced to take on larger roles.

“The team played hard and got better tonight. Without Hall in the lineup the girls stepped up,” McCoy said. “Madison Pelagio and Natalie Cardenas played solid minutes moving up from JV.”

Charlie Carper led the Cards with an 11-point and 11-rebound double-double. Madison Vigre added six points and six boards in the loss.

Winlock (7-7, 2-4 league) is scheduled to play on Carper’s true home court Friday when it travels to Pe Ell to play Willapa Valley.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0