2B Girls Basketball Roundup: Ilwaco waxes Toutle Lake at Pearson Memorial

MENLO — Ilwaco and Toutle Lake locked horns in a probable postseason preview, Friday, with the Fishermen claiming a 50-31 victory at the Jack Q. Pearson Memorial Tournament.

Olivia McKinstry posted a 15-point, 15-rebound double-double to lead Ilwaco and 8th grader Mikaila Warfield notched 13 points of her own as the Fishermen dominated the painted area.

The teams wound up tied at 8-8 after eight minutes but the Fishermen posted 23 points in the second quarter to take a 31-14 lead into the intermission.

“(We) had a good second quarter to get some separation and McKinstry had a solid game in the inside for us. (The) girls did a good job getting her the ball,” Ilwaco coach Ned Bittner said.

Natalie Gray added 10 points for Ilwaco and Ione Sheldon notched six points to go with four steals and three assists.

“Definitely played better today,” Bittner noted. “Good way to end 2022… Got a month to get things put together.”

Toutle Lake was led by Lainey Dean’s 11 points and six rebounds, but the size of the Fishermen gave the Ducks fits all night and kept them from reaching double digits in any quarter until the final period.

“Their bigs are tough. They are physical and they figured out how to get the ball to them in that quarter and we didn’t have an answer,” Toutle Lake coach Daren Dean said. “ They are tough to rebound against. It’s tough to get a good look.”

Karlie Smith added six points in the loss and Haileigh Cooper put up two points with a team-high 12 rebounds.

“Haileigh had a good game rebounding against a big team,” coach Dean said.

Toutle Lake (7-4, 3-3) will get back to league play with a road game at Wahkiakum on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Ilwaco (5-2, 2-1) will play at Ocosta on Wednesday before welcoming Chief Leschi to the coast for a home game on Friday.

Stanley posts 18, Toledo lights up Tenino

TOLEDO — In a non-league girls basketball contest without much on the line other than bragging rights for small towns nestled just east of I-5 that start with ‘T’ and end with ‘O’ it was Toledo that emerged with a resounding 44-11 victory over 1A Tenino.

The Riverhawks held the girls from the Stone City scoreless in the first quarter and led 28-5 at the intermission. Ryah Stanley led Toledo with a game-high 18 points.

Toledo’s defense led the way in the win, allowing just three points in both the third and fourth quarters. Brianna Asay led Tenino with eight points and was the only Beaver to score more than one basket.

Stefa Arceo-Hansen added 14 points for the Riverhawks in the win and Paige Hill posted seven.

Toledo (4-7, 1-3) will get back to league play with a road contest against Morton-White Pass in Morton on Wednesday.