2B Girls Basketball Roundup: Hall hits 1,000 points, Winlock routs MWP

WINLOCK — Addison Hall found her mojo in a big way, leading Winlock to a 60-32 win over Morton-White Pass on Tuesday at home.

Coming off a tough outing against Wahkiakum, the senior burst out for 27 points, breaking 1,000 for her career in the process with a bucket in the first quarter.

“The girls were excited that Addison hit that milestone and just kept the momentum going,” Winlock coach Dracy McCoy told The Chronicle.

Hall added 16 rebounds for the double-double. Charlie Carper also had a double-double for Winlock, logging 12 points and 15 boards. Kindyl Kelly put up eight points, and Madison Vigre had six.

After starting fast with a 24-6 first quarter, the Cardinals ended on just as high a note, sealing the dominating win with a 12-3 fourth.

Winlock (7-5) is slated to host Stevenson on Thursday.

Toutle Lake comes up empty against Napavine

TOUTLE — The Fighting Ducks ran into a buzzsaw that could shoot Tuesday night, falling 67-28 to Napavine in a Central 2B League girls basketball contest.

Both teams started slow but the Tigers got their groove back in the second quarter on their way to claiming a 25-10 lead at the intermission.

“They are pretty quick and they pressured the ball pretty well and we didn’t handle that very well for the most part,” Toutle Lake coach Daren Dean said.

Things did not get better from there for the home team as the visitors put up 44 second half points while holding Toutle Lake to just 18.

“They shot the ball extremely well today. They had eight threes they hit against us by five different players,” Dean said. “When a team shoots like that, with that many girls hitting, it’s hard to take somebody away. And they always had somebody else stepping up.”

Danielle Tupuola led Napavine with 15 points. Taylen Evander and Kierra O’Neill each added nine points in the win.

The contest was the first in a fortnight for Toutle Lake and the layoff was evident in the results.

“We haven’t played in two weeks,” Dean said. “Our games keep getting canceled and that did not help us out at all.”

Karlie Smith led Toutle Lake with six points and nine rebounds while playing inspired defense that kept the final score from turning a darker shade of ugly.

“She was kind of a bright spot for us,” Dean said.

Lainey Dean and Haileigh Cooper each added five points in the loss.

Toutle Lake (5-6, 1-3 league) is scheduled to host Wahkiakum on Thursday.

