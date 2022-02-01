2B Girls Basketball Roundup: Fourth quarter dooms Ilwaco against Chief Leschi

ILWACO — The Ilwaco girls basketball team dropped its penultimate matchup of the regular season Tuesday, hanging with Chief Leschi before falling away late in the fourth in a 69-51 loss.

“(It was) a great back-and-forth game through three quarters,” Ilwaco coach Ned Bittner said. “I don’t think they were quite ready for us to play right with them.”

In a matchup between the third and fourth-place teams in the Pacific 2B League — just three days after the Warriors beat the Fishermen by 16 points — Ilwaco stayed in it, ending the leading 47-45.

But come those final eight minutes, CL opened the floodgates, finishing on a 24-4 run to wrest control away completely.

Tala Mitchell dropped 28 points for the Warriors, while Mylina Pluff had another 20.

Zoey Zuern led Ilwaco with 19 points. Olivia McKinstry put up 15, and Ione Sheldon had 11.

Ilwaco (6-11, 5-7 league) is set to wrap up its regular season at North Beach on Thursday.

Onalaska takes it to Toutle Lake

TOUTLE — The Fighting Ducks took a right cross to the quacker Tuesday night falling 49-19 to Onalaska in a Central 2B League girls basketball game.

Toutle Lake was held under double digits in every quarter by a tenacious Logger defense, topping out at seven points in the second quarter after scoring just two points in the first.

“We had trouble putting the ball in the hoop, basically,” said Toutle Lake coach Daren Dean.

Onalaska’s Morgan Hamilton led all scorers with 16 points. Jaycee Talley added 10 for the Loggers.

Toutle Lake got five points out of Jordyn Grabenhorst. No other Ducks scored more than three. Kaydence King and Haileigh Cooper each pulled down six rebounds in the loss.

With just one league game left on the schedule the Ducks won’t be able to nurse their wounded pride for long.

“It’s not necessarily shake it off, if they just play hard and it will come,” Dean said. “We’re at crunch time, though, so we’re in a short season from here on out.”

Toutle Lake (9-9, 3-6 league) is set to play Morton-White Pass in Morton on Thursday. A win would give the Ducks the seventh seed out of the C2BL, while a loss would drop them to eighth or ninth.

“Both of us are in, just a little different seed,” Dean said. “It’s a tough battle no matter what when you’re the seventh, eighth or ninth seed.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.