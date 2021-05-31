2B Girls Basketball roundup: Fourth quarter defense lifts Wahkiakum over Kings

CATHLAMET — Wahkiakum faced a tough matchup with Kings on Saturday and needed some lockdown defense in the fourth quarter to come away with a 49-43 win in a nonleague matchup.

The Mules started strong to build an early lead in the first quarter, but Kings took control of the game in the second quarter and took a 27-24 lead at halftime. The Knights kept their lead in the third and held off the mules to carry over their three-point lead into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth, it was the Wahkiakum defense that stepped up. The Mules locked in and held Kings to just four points in the final quarter while they stayed consistent on the offensive end to take the lead and take control at the end of the game.

“We were able to kind of put the clamps on defensively in the fourth quarter,” Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett said. “I was really pleased with our defensive effort throughout the whole night, but I definitely thought that it kept getting better and better.”

Jansi Merz led the Mules from the paint and recorded a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead the team. Garrett called the game “a good showcase” for Merz, who plans to compete for the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in college.