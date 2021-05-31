2B Girls Basketball roundup: Fourth quarter defense lifts Wahkiakum over Kings

CATHLAMET — Wahkiakum faced a tough matchup with Kings on Saturday and needed some lockdown defense in the fourth quarter to come away with a 49-43 win in a nonleague matchup.
The Mules started strong to build an early lead in the first quarter, but Kings took control of the game in the second quarter and took a 27-24 lead at halftime. The Knights kept their lead in the third and held off the mules to carry over their three-point lead into the fourth quarter.
In the fourth, it was the Wahkiakum defense that stepped up. The Mules locked in and held Kings to just four points in the final quarter while they stayed consistent on the offensive end to take the lead and take control at the end of the game.
“We were able to kind of put the clamps on defensively in the fourth quarter,” Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett said. “I was really pleased with our defensive effort throughout the whole night, but I definitely thought that it kept getting better and better.”
Jansi Merz led the Mules from the paint and recorded a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead the team. Garrett called the game “a good showcase” for Merz, who plans to compete for the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in college.
“That’s the type of post that Jansi’s going to see at the next level,” Garrett said of her matchup with a quality post player from Kings.
Reigha Niemeyer, Kim Watkins and Miya Kerstetter all scored six points for the Mules.
Wahkiakum (10-1) hasn’t face much resistance and has rattled off some big wins this season. Garrett said playing a competitive game against a strong opponent was beneficial for the team.
“That’s really good competition and we haven’t had the closest games a lot of times and so it was nice to play in that type of an atmosphere again where there was some pressure,” Garrett said.
The Mules are back at home against Stevenson at 7 p.m., Tuesday, in Cathlamet.
Ilwaco cruises to win
ILWACO — The Ilwaco girls basketball team only needed three quarters on offense to get past North Beach on Saturday, beating the Hyaks 59-32 despite not scoring a point in the fourth.
To be truthful, the Fishermen only needed two quarters on offense, blowing out their visitors 45-5 at halftime before coach Ned Bittner called off the dogs and rested his starters in the second half.
“It’s been a long week, and we made it through our five-game grind,” Bittner said.
Erika Glenn scored 21 points to lead Ilwaco, while Tiana Ramsey dished out eight assists. Ione Sheldon and Olivia McKinstry both pitched in nine points apiece, and Zoey Zuern added eight.