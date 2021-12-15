2B Girls Basketball Roundup: Double double-doubles too much for Toutle Lake

TOUTLE — The Fighting Ducks couldn’t keep up with the Winlock girls basketball team Wednesday night, falling 61-46 in a Central 2B League matchup out in east Cowlitz County.

The Winlock team, along with its helpful additions from Pe Ell for this season, jumped on Toutle Lake from the jump and held a 20-9 advantage after eight minutes. The Ducks weren’t ready to roll over, though, and went on a 26-18 run sandwiched around the intermission in order to enter the fourth quarter trailing by just three points.

Jordyn Grabenhorst led the Ducks with 16 points and Lainey Dean added 10 points to help put the home team in a position to win down the stretch.

But the fourth quarter was unkind to Toutle Lake as the reinforced Cardinal unit added 12 points to their cushion before time ran out.

“We cut it. Our defense really stepped up in the third quarter and held them to six points and we just couldn’t close the game out,” Toutle Lake coach Daren Dean said. “We had some possessions that didn’t go our way, we’ll say.”

The team in Winlock jerseys saw two players notch double-doubles. Addison Hall led Winlock with 26 points and 11 rebounds. The pickup players from Pe Ell put in plenty of work, too. Charlie Carper put up 15 points and a dozen rebounds while Kindyl Kelly 12 points.

Madison Vigre hauled in 13 rebounds for Winlock.

In the aftermath of the loss Dean still came away impressed with the strides his team has made in the early going. He also believes he’s figured out which player seems to set the pulse for his team night in and night out.

“Grabenhorst is the one that does all the work defensively,” Dean said. “She was on Hall, so she had a big assignment on her and she still wound up being my leading scorer.”

Winlock (4-1) was set to play at Rainier (Wash.) on Thursday before heading to Napavine for a game at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Toutle Lake (2-3) is scheduled to play Adna at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Moda Center in Portland.

Mountaineers run past Chinooks

KALAMA — Rainier (Wash.) needed just over a quarter to outscore Kalama’s final total in a 64-17 loss for the Chinooks that got out of hand early.

Kalama coach Amber Doerty came away unimpressed with the tactics of the Mountaineers.

"We coach a different game. I’m in it to build kids up, not press until your up by 50 against underclassmen," Doerty said. "All of these experiences just make my girls believe more in themselves... They have self confidence and know what it means to dig deep and work hard."

Sydney Johnson led the Chinooks with seven points, four steals, and three assists. Chloe Larson and Aubrey Doerty both scored four points behind her.

The Mountaineers held their hosts to six points or fewer in each quarter — and just six in the second half total. Meanwhile, Rainier went off for 20 points in the second quarter and 22 in the third, not slowing down until it went into the fourth leading 57-15.

Kalama (1-2) is set to play at Onalaska on Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.