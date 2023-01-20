2B Girls Basketball Roundup: 2B High School Girls Basketball Roundup: Toutle Lake defends home court against Kalama

TOUTLE — The Fighting Ducks relied on a heavy dose of defense and resilience Thursday to defeat Kalama 51-33 in a Central 2B League girls basketball collision.

Toutle Lake allowed no more than 10 points in any quarter and held the Chinooks to just five points in the opening frame in order to carve out the critical league victory. A concentrated effort on the glass was essential to limiting Kalama’s offensive opportunities and Haileigh Cooper led the way for the hosts with a team-high 11 rebounds that, along with her 15 points, notched a double-double. Cooper also knocked down 9-of-10 free throw attempts in the contest.

“She played really well. I like to see, this time of the season, these girls stepping up and having big games like that,” Toutle Lake coach Daren Dean said of Cooper. “She’s really been improving on that aspect, rebounding and getting in there and getting good position.”

With a 28-15 lead at the half the Ducks kept on separating on the back end. Payton Thayer led Toutle Lake with a game-high 16 points to help keep the hosts moving in the right direction. That output, including four 3-pointers, came in just three quarters of action after she was forced from the game with an injury after hard contact from a Kalama defender.

“Payton Thayer shot the ball well tonight,” coach Dean said. “She’s kind of our shooter out there.”

The fearless and feisty nature of the Chinooks did not catch Toutle Lake off guard. The Chinooks have improved mightily this season and have brought over an expectation to win, or at least go down swinging, on the hardwood that has been honed over the years on the soccer pitch for many of the players.

“It was a very physical game,” coach Dean noted. “We played them earlier in the year so we were ready for them.”

Aubrey Doerty paced Kalama with 11 points, eight rebounds, five steals, three assists and two blocks. Reese Johnston added seven points with five steals and six rebounds.

“Aubrey led the intensity and finessed her inside moves,” Kalama coach Amber Doerty said.

Josie Brandenbug never shied away from contact either, sending more than several Ducks flying during the course of the game and getting her hands on every loose ball she could. The sophomore guard finished with six points and grabbed six rebounds in the loss. Bridgette Hollifield added two points with four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Back on the blue and white side of things it was once again Lainey Dean who set the temp for Toutle Lake. The freshman point guard absorbed every head, shoulder, knee and toe thrown in her way and scored 11 points with seven assists and seven steals while she was at it.

“With only three turnovers, too. She had a really solid night tonight,” coach Dean said.

Kendal Dean added four points with eight rebounds in the win.

Toutle Lake (12-5, 7-4) will face an even tougher test in its next contest at No. 2 ranked Napavine on Tuesday.

Kalama (7-8, 3-6) will host Winlock at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Toledo takes the long road to win at Ony

ONALASKA — The Riverhawks didn’t make it look easy but the win will count the same anyhow after dropping the Loggers 28-26 on the road Thursday in a C2BL tilt.

“We struggled a little bit tonight,” Toledo coach Randy Wood said. “A little bit of it had to do with Onalaska’s defense and probably a lot of it had to do with us coming out flat.”

Indeed, Toledo shot just 18% from the floor on its two-point attempts while somehow managing to knock down 23% of their shots from long range. Even their looks from the charity stripe had a hard time finding a path through the cylinder as the Riverhawks made just four of 13 free throws in the contest.

“We had a lot of shots in the paint tonight and we just could not get anything to fall,” Wood noted.

Toledo overcame their collective struggles, well, collectively with six players reaching the scoring column. Ryah Stanley led the Riverhawks with nine points and five rebounds while Abbie Marcil added six points with a team-high six rebounds.

“We had a lot of girls contribute tonight, even the girls who didn’t score contributed tonight, which was good to see,” Wood said.

Toledo held the Loggers to single digit scoring in three of four quarters and never allowed more than 10 points. Brooklyn Sandridge led Onalaska with 11 points in the loss.

“I thought we got some good defensive minutes tonight out of Paige Hill, and Payton Holter and Kailea Lairson.” Wood said.

Toledo (6-10, 2-6) will host No.4 Adna on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Mules mauled by No. 2 Napavine

CATHLAMET — High school basketball fans from Washington’s smallest county got an opportunity to see just what makes No. 2 ranked Napavine so good this season during a 72-37 C2BL loss.

The answer? Just about everything.

Jessie McCoy scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Tigers to victory, while Hayden Kaut and Taylen Evander turned in a baker’s dozen each. Napavine led by just seven points after one quarter but took a 32-15 edge into the half before putting the game way out of reach with 31 points in the third period.

“Napavine is solid, but I was really happy with our effort tonight,” Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett said. “The girls worked hard and I definitely think we got better tonight, which was the goal.”

Reigha Niemeyer led the Mules with 17 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals. Miya Kerstetter added 13 points with five rebounds and two steals but none of that was enough to mask over the holes in the hosts attack.

Wahkiakum coughed the ball up 27 times in the contest and had trouble consistently finding its stroke when it did manage to get a shot up. The Mules attempted just 18 field goals from inside the arc and made half of them but connected on only five of 18 long range attempts.

“First quarter was really good for us. Second and third was rough,” Garrett said. “Napavine did a really good job in the press.”

Wahkiakum (7-10, 4-5) will host Kalama on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Fishermen fend of Forks, remain in running for P2BL title

ILWACO — Coming off an unexpected loss to Raymond in league play to Fishermen could ill afford a letdown against Forks, Thursday. And yet, Ilwaco trailed by 15 points at the intermission with less momentum on its side than petitioners in Clallam County seeking expanded protections for the spotted owl.

None of that mattered in the end, though, as No. 8 Ilwaco pulled out a 53-51 over the league-leading Spartans.

“Down 15 at halftime and not playing well, we came out and had a great second half to pull out the big win,” Ilwaco coach Ned Bittner said.

Mikaila Warfield led the Fishermen with 17 points and Olivia McKinstry chipped in 10 to help get over the top.

All knotted up at 49-49 with 30 seconds to go Brooklyn Avalon sank a pair of free throws to give the hosts the lead, but Forks responded with a three pointer from Kadie Wood to reclaim the lead. With time running short Warfield, an eighth grader, found a way to the free throw line and knocked down both freebies to retake the lead for the Fishermen.

After a defensive stop Warfield again wound up with the ball and a Forks foul sent her back to the line where she once again made both attempts to give Ilwaco its final advantage. A half court shot at the buzzer by the Spartans made the home fans nervous but wound up off the mark to put the hosts back on the winning side of things.

Sophia Bittner added seven points in the win, while Zoey Zuern and Julianna Fleming each pitched in a half dozen points.

Wood led the Spartans with a game-high 20 points and Keira Johnson posted 13.

The win for Ilwaco throws a left-handed monkey wrench into the Pacific 2B League standings with the Fishermen, Forks and Raymond all vying for the top spot heading into the district tournament.

“If Raymond beats Forks on Tuesday and we win out there could be a three-way tie for league title,” coach Bittner explained.

Ilwaco (11-3, 7-2) will host Taholah on Monday at 7 p.m.