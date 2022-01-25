2B Girls Basketball: Raymond Seagulls slip past Toledo Riverhawks

TOLEDO — There was a battle straight out of a twitcher’s notebook waged just upriver from the ol’ Cowlitz Landing on Monday night. The confident and strong Seagulls got off the ground quickly but the Riverhawks came roaring back in response, quickly overtaking the seabirds for much of the evening. But the speed of the home ‘Hawks ascent was matched only by the pitch of their descent down the stretch leading to their ultimate demise.

That is to say, Raymond defeated Toledo 50-47 in a non-league 2B girls basketball game.

The visitors, boasting WSU-bound Kyra Gardner in the lineup as per usual, grabbed a 16-10 lead in the first quarter and had the Riverhawks' defense in scramble mode in search of an answer.

Over the next eight minutes, the home team found it. Toledo flipped the script in the second quarter, holding the Seagulls to five points in order to take a 25-21 lead into the happy halftime locker room.

Greenlee Clark was a large part of that turnaround for Toledo. Making her return to the active list in the potential District tournament preview game, Clark scored a team-high 15 points and took on her fair share of the most difficult defensive assignments.

“It was great getting Greenlee back tonight. She hit the ground running,” Toledo coach Randy Wood said. ”She shot it well and defended Gardner well at times, too.”

Out of the break Toledo added another bucket to their advantage and looked primed for a big win on their home court. But as has been the case in recent games, a short bench caught up with the Riverhawks in the fourth quarter.

Raymond took full advantage of their ability to keep fresh legs on the court and outpaced Toledo 17-8 in order to rip victory from the clutches of defeat.

“We played them tough,” Wood said. “ We had the lead for almost the entire game until the end. They took the lead with a couple minutes left and we couldn’t get it back.”

Gardner wound up with a game-high 27 points. Karsyn Freeman added 15 points for the Seagulls.

“I think the best thing about her is she’s so smart,” Wood said of Gardner. “She can get the ball where she wants and score it. She’s the real deal.”

Wood added that he’s hopeful that the Riverhawks will get most of their roster depth back in time for Thursday’s matchup with Wahkiakum. For now, he’s looking at the bright side of a hard fought loss against a quality opponent.

For instance, Taylor Langhaim put up 14 points for Toledo in the loss and likely grabbed enough rebounds for a double-double. There’s no way of knowing that, of course, since the Riverhawks are missing so much personnel that there’s nobody to keep stats.

“She’s had a good last couple of weeks here,” Wood said of his permanent fixture in the post. “And Abbie Marcil, even though she didn’t score, she played well and was rebounding well for us.”

Toledo (8-7, 2-4 league) was set for a quick turnaround against Morton-White Pass in Randle on Tuesday. The first-place Wahkiakum Mules are scheduled to visit Cheese Town on Thursday.

Winlock vanquishes Columbia Adventist

WINLOCK — The Cardinals didn’t waste any time with pleasantries to open the week, putting up 21 first quarter points on the way to a 71-38 win over Columbia Adventist in non-league girls basketball action.

Addison Hall notched a double-double by scoring a game-high 20 points to go with 11 rebounds and six assists. Madison Vigre added 14 points and 14 rebounds to join the party.

As a team, Winlock was two buckets away from a 50% clip from the floor and dished 25 assists.

“All-around strong team effort. Four starters in double figures,” Winlock coach Dracy McCoy said.

Charlie Carper was second line at the offensive trough for the Cardinals with 15 points and eight rebounds. Kindyl Kelly posted 13 points in the win.

The Cardinals used that team effort to go up 39-17 over the Kodiaks at the intermission. A 25-point run through the Wildwoods in the third put Winlock into cruise control the rest of the way.

Hall and Kelly both came away with six steals in the game.

“Maia Chaney stepped up off of the bench adding six points,” McCoy added.

Winlock (9-7, 3-4 league) was slated for a back-to-back with a game Tuesday night in Kalama. The Cardinals' Thursday night contest against Onalaska has been postponed.

