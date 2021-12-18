2B Girls Basketball: Pirates harry, press, and trap Ducks in blowout on NBA court

PORTLAND — The Toutle Lake girls basketball team never found its rhythm in the Rose City, Saturday, in a 65-23 loss to Adna in Central 2B League play at the Moda Center.

The Ducks committed 32 turnovers as a team, giving the ball away more times down the court than not against a stifling Adna press that funneled it into traps at the sideline to perfection all game long.

“They’re an experienced team, and it shows with that press they put on us,” Toutle Lake coach Daren Dean said. “We had a little trouble with it.”

That press helped the Pirates start the game on a 16-3 run to open the first quarter, and held the Ducks without a field goal for the first seven minutes of play.

“More than anything, I felt like our own energy wasn’t here today,” Dean said. “We were excited for the game, but it didn’t show up on the court.”

In the second quarter it was more of the same. Twelve turnovers helped Adna go on run after run, and a 22-point quarter for the Pirates put them up 38-11 at halftime.

Toutle Lake followed up the six-point second quarter with the same output in both the third and the fourth, with the running clock starting before the final period began.

Karlie Smith led the Ducks with seven points, and hit three of her team’s seven field goals.

Sophomore Cadence Thayer added six points, Jordyn Grabenhorst scored four, and Kendal Dean — one of three eighth graders on the TL roster — hit the Ducks’ lone 3-pointer of the game.

Adna’s Brooklyn Loose led all scorers with 15 points, and Karlee Von Moos put up 12 behind her. Eight Pirates got onto the scoresheet in an even-handed effort.

“We shot the ball well,” Adna coach (and former LCC point guard) Chris Bannish said to The Chronicle. “It starts with practice. We’re getting 100 made threes a practice, and if we’re going to shoot them we have to make them. They played as a team. I see these guys buying into one another.”

Toutle Lake (2-4) is set to host 1A Castle Rock on Tuesday. When the Ducks opened the season against the Rockets on the road on Dec. 3, they came away with a 51-46 win.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.