2B Girls Basketball: Onalaska routs Kalama

ONALASKA — Even before Kalama’s Jessica Meyer went down with an injury early in the first quarter on Friday, it was going to be Onalaska’s night. Accordingly, the Loggers took down the Chinooks 52-12 in Central 2B League play.

Onalaska jumped on top 24-4 after the first quarter, which was a sum that was already out of reach for the Chinooks.

Kalama’s offense muster four more in the second and fourth quarters, but they were held scoreless in the third after a rough night offensively.

Aubrey Doerty, Sydney Johnson and Chloe Larsen handled all the scoring for the Chinooks with four points each.

Kalama (1-3) turned around for another road trip to take on Stevenson n Saturday.

