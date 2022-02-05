2B Girls Basketball: Napavine press dooms Ilwaco in first round of District

ILWACO — The Ilwaco girls basketball team knew the pressure was coming, but there was only so much they could do to stop it in a 59-48 loss to Napavine in the first round of the 2B District IV tournament.

“We knew that they were going to come out and run their run-and-jump,” Ilwaco coach Ned Bittner said. “They kind of ran a couple versions of it tonight. We knew if we at least handled it for the most part, we would be okay, and I think we showed that. When we did handle that, we got the ball into Olivia (McKinstry) and Julia (Fleming) pretty well, and were effective with it. But down the stretch, the whole game kind of wore on us.”

When the final buzzer sounded, Napavine had forced 25 turnovers out of its hosts, pressing the Fishermen for four full quarters and keeping them from getting the ball to their weapons down low for much of the night.

When things were going right for Ilwaco, the Fishermen were able to get it to McKinstry and Fleming, who battled in the key from the opening jump. McKinstry finished with a team-high 13 points, Fleming had six, and both brought in 14 rebounds.

Ilwaco jumped out to a 13-4 lead early, with all of its points coming in the paint or on free throws after being fouled in the lane, countering Napavine’s speed with its size.

But as the Tigers began to hit their stride defensively and spurred a short run to get back to within two points at the end of the quarter, it became clear that the Fishermen were going to have a hard time getting their offense far enough along to get it into the post — or even into the front court.

By the second quarter, when Napavine pushed ahead, Ilwaco had to start looking outside more and more, and while Sophia Bittner hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Fishermen in front 26-25 at the half, it only served to delay the Tigers’ momentum.

Napavine outscored Ilwaco 35-22 in the second half, and while the Fishermen managed to cut the deficit to three points late on a Zoey Zuern triple, the Tigers ended on a 9-0 run to seal it, overcoming their hosts size advantage to pull in multiple offensive rebounds and get second-chance opportunities.

“Long shot, long rebound, and they were beating us to those 50-50 balls,” Bittner said. “That was probably the difference in the game too, they hit a couple shots because of that and stretched that lead… pretty quickly.”

Napavine’s Grace Gall led all scorers with 18 points, and Hayden Kaut added 14 points for the Tigers; both hit a pair of 3-pointers.

Zuern dropped in 11 points for Ilwaco.

Napavine will go on to play Wahkiakum, at the Lumberdome on Tuesday.

Ilwaco now sees its postseason enter win-or-go-home mode. The Fishermen will trek up to Rochester on Tuesday to play for their basketball lives.

“We’ll just see how bad they want it,” Bittner said. “What they showed tonight was how they’re capable of playing. You put us on a neutral floor with someone who’s in the same situation, I hope that my girls want to come out on top. I think they’ll respond. They responded tonight, and I think they’ll respond again on Tuesday.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.