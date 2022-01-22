 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2B Girls Basketball

2B Girls Basketball: Ilwaco stifles North Beach, makes it rain from deep

Basketball stock
Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

ILWACO — The Ilwaco girls basketball team got all the scoring it would need in eight minutes of play Saturday, shutting out North Beach nearly two whole quarters and rolling to a 61-17 Pacific 2B League win.

The Fishermen kept the Hyaks off the scoreboard the entire first quarter, and then for most of the second, rolling to a 36-3 halftime advantage. North Beach got its offense going to the tune of 10 points in the third, but Ilwaco held it to just four more in the fourth.

On the other side of the court, the Fishermen netted 10 3-pointers, a new season high. All eight Ilwaco players to suit up found the bottom of the basket, led by 15 points from Zoey Zuern and 12 from Sophia Bittner.

“(I’m) hoping our shooting continues to improve,” Ilwaco coach Ned Bittner said.

Ilwaco (5-8, 5-5 P2BL) is set to get another league test Monday, at Chief Leschi.

