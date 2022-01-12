2B Girls Basketball: Ilwaco starts slow after long layoff in loss to Forks

FORKS — After a 22-day layoff since the last time the Ilwaco girls took the floor, the Fishermen had to take a four-hour trip to get back in action. Needless to say, after the long break and long drive Ilwaco needed some time to get going in a 59-38 loss to Forks in Pacific 2B League girls basketball play on Wednesday.

The Fishermen fell behind early as the Spartans jumped out to a 22-5 lead after a quarter. The Fisherman tallied just 13 points in the first half, but turned things around and outscored the Spartans 25-22 in the second half while finding their footing and shaking off the rust.

“We had good energy in the second half, which was good to see,” Ilwaco coach Ned Bittner said. “We need to start putting things together soon.”

Olivia McKinstry led the second half charge with 15 of her team-high 17 points after the break. Sophia Bittner, Zoey Zuern and Julianna Fleming all added five points for the Fishermen.

Ilwaco (3-5, 3-2 league) will get back home to host South Bend on Friday.

