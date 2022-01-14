2B Girls Basketball: Ilwaco rolls past South Bend

ILWACO — After a strong start on offense and some solid play inside by its post players, Ilwaco cruised to a 59-27 Pacific 2B League win over South Bend on Friday.

The Fishermen came out much sharper on Friday than they were in a loss at Forks on Tuesday after a 22 day span between games.

“A lot better start of the game tonight and being at home might have helped,” Ilwaco coach Ned Bittner said. “Looked a lot better and getting solid play out of our bigs (Olivia) McKinstry and (Juliana) Fleming.”

McKinstry and Fleming teamed up to lead the Fishermen in scoring. McKinstry scored 13 and Fleming added 10 as the Fishermen rolled over South Bend. The duo also dominated the paint on the other end of the floor as both players notched double-double as McKinstry grabbed 14 rebounds and Fleming nabbed 12 of her own while both blocked two shots.

Ilwaco jumped on top early, outscoring South Bend 19-7 to build a double-digit lead. The Fishermen kept rolling on offense in the second quarter to take control 37-16 at halftime.

The Fishermen pulled off the gas in the second half, but they still outscored South Bend in the second half to cap the convincing win.

Ilwaco( 4-5) will take on Adna on Monday at Lower Columbia College as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Basketball tribute.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.