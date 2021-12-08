2B Girls Basketball: Ilwaco doubles up South Bend

SOUTH BEND — Eighth grader Sophia Bittner came off the bench to lead Ilwaco in scoring in its first win of the season as the Fishermen dominated South Bend 65-30, Tuesday, to kick off Pacific 2B League play.

Bittner entered the game and provided some energy for the Fishermen on her way to scoring a game-high 16 points on the night.

The Fishermen built their lead up across the first two quarters to take a 34-19 lead at halftime as their offense peaked with 19 points in the second quarter.

Out of the break at half the Ilwaco defense took control and held South Bend to just two points while the offense outscored them by 15 points before closing it out in the fourth.

Olivia McKinstry notched a double-double for Ilwaco as she matched 11 points with 11 rebounds. Ione Sheldon poured in 14 points and rounded out her night with six rebounds and four assists for the Fishermen. Zoey Zuern also scored in double figures with 10 points.

Ilwaco (1-2) looks ahead to a road matchup with Raymond on Thursday.

