2B Girls Basketball: Ilwaco can’t topple Raymond

ILWACO — Offense wasn’t Ilwaco’s strong suit on Wednesday night as they fell 52-31 to one of the top Pacific 2B League teams in Raymond.

Although they didn’t light up the scoreboard, the Ilwaco defense held tight early on, allowing the Fishermen to remain within striking distance down by 10 at the half despite tallying just 14 points.

“Good first half for us against League favorite Raymond,” Ilwaco coach Ned Bittner said. “Got good guard play tonight from Zoey (Zuern), Ione (Sheldon) and Sophia (Bittner).”

The third quarter made the difference as the Seagulls found a working formula and put up 22 points to turn the 24-14 halftime lead into a 46-22 lead entering the fourth. The Fishermen held the Seagulls to just six in the fourth, but the 24-point hole was too large to climb out of.

Zuern led the Fishermen with 10 points, Bittner added eight and Sheldon finished with seven for Ilwaco.

Coach Bittner said he sees the pieces falling into place and can see his team taking the next steps soon.

“We’re getting close to putting things together,” he said. “Just need a little more consistency and hope that comes by first week of February.”

Ilwaco (4-7) was back in action at home against Forks on Thursday.

